Planning A Kitchen Remodel? Don't Overlook This Versatile Storage Option

Before you decide between going with mid-century modern or more of a Tuscan kitchen look when remodeling the space, think about your storage situation. The kitchen, after all, is a work space, so functionality should always be the foundation. You need to be practical about where all your tools, equipment, and appliances are kept when they're not in use. You don't even need to be fancy about it — simple drawers are often the best, if a little overlooked, storage solution.

Every kitchen remodel needs to keep two key considerations in mind: space and workflow. You'll want to make the most of the available space in your kitchen because it's got the highest number of moving parts in most homes, from pans and baking sheets to dishwashers and coffeemakers. At the same time, you'll want a kitchen that feels easy to work in, where everything you need is within reach from wherever you need to use it. Drawers are an excellent choice on both counts.

By giving you multi-level storage, kitchen drawers let you utilize as much vertical space as possible. They allow you to organize everything according to size and use. They're also great for your workflow by allowing you to keep your most-used tools — like utensils, spatulas, and turners — on the upper-most layer, negating the need to bend down. Kitchen drawers, in many ways, are a more efficient storage option than cabinets, so keep them at the top of your renovation list.