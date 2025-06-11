Planning A Kitchen Remodel? Don't Overlook This Versatile Storage Option
Before you decide between going with mid-century modern or more of a Tuscan kitchen look when remodeling the space, think about your storage situation. The kitchen, after all, is a work space, so functionality should always be the foundation. You need to be practical about where all your tools, equipment, and appliances are kept when they're not in use. You don't even need to be fancy about it — simple drawers are often the best, if a little overlooked, storage solution.
Every kitchen remodel needs to keep two key considerations in mind: space and workflow. You'll want to make the most of the available space in your kitchen because it's got the highest number of moving parts in most homes, from pans and baking sheets to dishwashers and coffeemakers. At the same time, you'll want a kitchen that feels easy to work in, where everything you need is within reach from wherever you need to use it. Drawers are an excellent choice on both counts.
By giving you multi-level storage, kitchen drawers let you utilize as much vertical space as possible. They allow you to organize everything according to size and use. They're also great for your workflow by allowing you to keep your most-used tools — like utensils, spatulas, and turners — on the upper-most layer, negating the need to bend down. Kitchen drawers, in many ways, are a more efficient storage option than cabinets, so keep them at the top of your renovation list.
When to use kitchen drawers over cabinets
While drawers can be more versatile than cabinets, it's always a good idea to have a healthy number of both in your kitchen. Knowing how many of each you'll need depends entirely on how you use the space. Drawers are great for storing heavily used items; cabinets are indispensable for bulky items that see less activity.
The key difference between the two lies in accessibility. Drawers give you easy access to their full depth, since you're essentially pulling the entire storage area out when you use one. You can customize your kitchen drawers with organizing tools that keep them clutter-free, making it even easier to spot what you need. Cabinets, on the other hand, require some digging around if they're fully packed — who hasn't lost a can or two in the back of one? This isn't much of an issue when all that's inside is your pressure cooker and a handful of loose items kept neatly in some of the best-reviewed kitchen cabinet organizers.
For better efficiency, try minimizing bottom cabinets and go with more drawers instead. The lower half of your kitchen is best reserved for everyday cooking items and the dishes. Keeping them organized and accessible in drawers makes everything flow better. For things you won't be using often, overhead cabinets keep them where they won't disrupt your workflow. Just keep in mind that these aren't strict rules; everybody uses their kitchen differently, so adjust your plans according to your needs.