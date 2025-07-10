15 3-Ingredient Dessert Ideas You'll Be Making On Repeat

After more than a decade as a pastry chef, we've learned that the best desserts are often the simplest ones. Throughout our long career, we've made some wild, complicated desserts with ingredient lists that stretched across the kitchen floor. Whether it is an eight-tier wedding cake or chocolate truffles filled with blue cheese ganache, we used to think that more ingredients always meant more impressive results.

However, our perspective changed when we packed our bags and moved to Italy about five years ago to study Italian pastry arts. During culinary school and my work in various restaurants across Italy, we realized that desserts don't always have to be elaborate creations with many ingredients. Simplicity is key in the kitchen, and the following three-ingredient desserts exemplify this. Use this list as your go-to for quick, easy desserts you can whip up on a moment's notice without running to the grocery store.