15 3-Ingredient Dessert Ideas You'll Be Making On Repeat
After more than a decade as a pastry chef, we've learned that the best desserts are often the simplest ones. Throughout our long career, we've made some wild, complicated desserts with ingredient lists that stretched across the kitchen floor. Whether it is an eight-tier wedding cake or chocolate truffles filled with blue cheese ganache, we used to think that more ingredients always meant more impressive results.
However, our perspective changed when we packed our bags and moved to Italy about five years ago to study Italian pastry arts. During culinary school and my work in various restaurants across Italy, we realized that desserts don't always have to be elaborate creations with many ingredients. Simplicity is key in the kitchen, and the following three-ingredient desserts exemplify this. Use this list as your go-to for quick, easy desserts you can whip up on a moment's notice without running to the grocery store.
1. Scottish shortbread cookies
If you're craving a buttery and crumbly sweet treat, then a shortbread cookie is the perfect remedy to satisfy that craving. There is a wide range of shortbread varieties, such as the English, Danish, Irish, and American — however, there is only one that contains three simple ingredients, and that's the Scottish shortbread.
Scottish Shortbread cookies traditionally only consist of three ingredients: salted butter, all-purpose flour, and granulated white sugar. All you have to do is mix ingredients into a dough, shape them with a rolling pin or scoop them out with an ice cream scoop, and bake until golden brown. The high content of butter in these cookies contributes to their deep, rich flavor and distinctive crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth texture. In Scotland, you can find these scrumptious cookies typically being served with a cup of hot tea or coffee. It can also be served along with a glass of Scottish whiskey or even sprinkled over ice cream or a used layer in fruit crumble.
2. Meringue
If you're looking for a way to use up any extra egg whites you might have lying around, skip making an omelet and whip up a tray of meringue cookies, instead. Meringue cookies are quite possibly one of the easiest three-ingredient desserts you can make. Simply whip a bit of egg whites into soft peaks, toss in granulated white sugar, and a dash of cream of tartar, then whip until you've achieved stiff peaks. It's key to bake meringue cookies at a low temperature until crisp, but not golden brown.
For perfect meringue cookies, there are two important things to watch for. The first and most crucial is to make sure there are no traces of egg yolk in your whites. This is because egg yolks contain which inhibits the proteins in the egg whites from forming a stable, sturdy foam when whipped. Even the tiniest droplet of egg yolks can affect the rest of your egg whites, so make sure you're separating your eggs (with this handy trick) carefully. Second, make sure you're using room temperature egg whites because they whip up much faster and have a higher volume compared to cold egg whites.
3. Coconut macaroons
Often mistaken for the French cookie, the macaron, the coconut macaroons are a traditional Jewish dessert that's commonly eaten during religious and ceremonial holidays. Coconut macaroons are categorized as a drop cookie, which is a type of cookie that is made by dropping spoonfuls of dough onto the baking sheet, rather than rolling or cutting it into shapes. Drop cookies are perfect to make if you don't want to spend all afternoon scraping bits of cookie dough off your countertop. Traditionally, a coconut macaroon recipe should only include three ingredients: coconut flakes, egg whites, and sugar, making it the perfect three-ingredient sweet treat to whip up anytime.
For those of you who don't know, coconut macaroons have an intense sweetness and, of course, a lovely coconut flavor. These cookies have a delightful soft, moist, and chewy texture that's absolutely irresistible. The coconut flakes on the outside turn a lovely golden brown color, providing it with a slightly crispy texture and toasted flavor as well. Unlike the perfectly crafted macarons, coconut macaroons are known to have a quirky, lumpy, irregular shape.
4. Amaretti
Simplicity is in the nature of Italian cuisine. The country is filled with high-quality ingredients, resulting in a multitude of three-ingredient recipes. The cuisine's low-ingredient recipes prove that you don't need an extensive ingredient list to create a delicious dish, just like the amaretti cookie.
For those who haven't had the pleasure of tasting an amaretti cookie before, it has a prominent almond flavor with subtle bitterness and delightful sweetness. They are perfectly chewy on the inside and have a crispy, golden brown outside. A traditional recipe only contains ground almond flour, granulated white sugar, and whipped egg whites. It's crucial to use finely ground almond flour to create its smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture. You can find these cookies throughout their place of origin in Lombardy, Italy, where they are typically served alongside a cup of espresso or the Italian liqueur, amaretto. Both amaretti and amaretto take their names from the Italian word amaro, meaning bitter, which refers to the characteristic bitter flavor found in both products, making them the perfect pairing for each other.
5. Panna cotta
Another classic Italian, three-ingredient dessert is panna cotta. Everybody can recognize this delectable dessert from a mile away, with its bright white color and scrumptious creamy texture. It's an amazing dessert to whip up on the fly. You can easily make this recipe at home with just milk, gelatin, and sugar — that's it.
Don't be scared about the gelatin in the recipe — it's a super-easy ingredient that even a novice home baker can use. In order to get the perfect consistency, your gelatin must be completely melted in the milk before setting it in the fridge. Plus, it's flavorless! Since the main ingredient in panna cotta is milk, the dessert has an incredibly creamy and rich flavor. The sugar comes into the mix, adding the perfect amount of sweetness to complement the fatty taste. If you want to take it a step further, you can incorporate a dash of vanilla extract or a dollop of fruit jam to add a bit of additional flavor.
6. Pralines
Looking for a crunchy, crispy dessert with a delectable nutty flavor. Then, the praline is another three-ingredient sweet treat that you should be adding to your dessert-making rotation.
There are two different varieties of pralines, the Louisiana-style and the French-style. Louisiana pralines feature caramelized simple syrup, chopped nuts such as hazelnuts, almonds, or pecans, and a splash of heavy cream or milk. The dairy in the pralines gives it a lovely, rich flavor and slightly chewy texture. It's often shaped in a round patty and described as a nutty, crunchy cousin to fudge due to its buttery, rich, caramelized sweetness. On the other hand, French-style pralines are much simpler, only containing caramelized sugar and a combination of both almonds and hazelnuts. These pralines are basically just nuts coated in the golden brown caramel sauce. It's well-known for its crispy, crunchy, chunky texture and intense, sweet, nutty flavor. You can find these pralines throughout France with different flavorings incorporated inside, such as maple syrup, lavender, rum, and fresh herbs. It can also be covered in a chocolate ganache, topped with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
7. Nougat
Venture gently into candy making by whipping a batch of nougats the next time your sweet treat craving hits. This mouthwatering dessert is made with whipped egg whites, simple syrup, and chopped nuts. The recipe typically begins by making an Italian meringue, which entails whipping egg whites into a stiff peak while incorporating a tempered simple syrup. Slowly drizzling in the warmed simple syrup stabilizes the meringue, allowing it to keep its structure and stay volumised. Then, all you have to do is toss in a bit of chopped nuts and layer them in a baking pan to set overnight. The result is a dessert with a delightful sweet flavor and slightly brittle, chewy, marshmallow-like texture. The addition of chopped nuts balances the sweetness of the nougat, giving it a rustic flavor and lovely textural element.
It's common throughout European countries like France, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany to enjoy it during the holiday season. You can find them being sold in confectionery stores and pastry stores, sliced into little squares or shaped into logs. Served it alongside a cup of coffee or a glass of amaro, then you've got the perfect three-ingredient dessert.
8. Crepes
One of the many symbols of French cuisine, the crepe is an excellent three-ingredient dessert you should be adding to your dessert arsenal. Most people don't know, but a traditional crepe batter is just flour, eggs, and a liquid such as water or milk. Similar to Italian cuisine, less is more in French cuisine. Crepes perfectly display that you can achieve big flavor with minimal ingredients. That is, of course, if you're using high-quality ingredients.
You can enjoy them plain, or if you want to elevate, try adding some garnishes. Keep it simple by adding a slice of salted butter and a dusting of confectioner's sugar. Although if you want to throw on your chef hat, you can drizzle it with this decadent Muscovado Chocolate Ganache, a handful of fresh berries, and a quilt of freshly whipped cream. Whether you blitz the batter in the blender or whisk it together in a bowl, if you're making crepes, you're on track to create a delicious dessert.
9. Chocolate truffle
Finding a dessert that's both simple and elegant is rare, but a chocolate truffle fits the bill. Named after the pungent fungus it resembles, chocolate truffles are well-known for their rich, creamy ganache filling and soft, dense texture. Usually, a chocolate truffle contains just three ingredients: heavy cream, melted chocolate, and cocoa powder. Occasionally, toppings like chopped nuts, sprinkles, cookie crumbles, or candied fruit are added, but keeping it plain and simple is often best.
To make chocolate truffles, start by gently melting the chocolate, then mix in the heavy cream and cocoa powder. This is when an immersion blender is handy, ensuring no traces of cream or cocoa remain in the mixture. The last thing you want is guests biting into cocoa powder, a streak of cocoa powder.. Since it's the main flavor profile of the dessert, it's worth your while to use a high-quality bar of chocolate to further enhance the flavor and texture of the truffle. For an elegant touch, roll the truffles in confectioner's sugar, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or even more chocolate.
10. Rice Krispies treat
Name one three-ingredient dessert more nostalgic than a Rice Krispies treat. It's a staple American dessert that can easily be made in minutes. With little to no effort and only three ingredients, you can make these any day of the week. All you have to do is grab a box of cereal, a bag of marshmallows, and a stick of butter and get to work.
Rice Krispies Treats are known for their sweet and slightly buttery flavor with a delectable marshmallow taste. Their satisfying, crunchy, crispy, chewy texture will have you stockpiling marshmallows for future Rice Krispies Treat cravings. Don't just limit yourself to Rice Krispies; feel free to use any cereal you've got on hand. To take the flavor up a notch, you can try lightly toasting the cereal in the oven before getting a roasted, nutty, grainy flavor. You can also add one of these mind-blowing ingredients to make the best Rice Krispies treats out there.
11. Pavlova
If you've ever visited Australia or New Zealand, you've likely encountered the delicious dessert, pavlova. Though both neighboring countries claim to have invented this dessert, it is a common dessert to enjoy throughout both cultures. This meringue-based dessert is well-known for its crispy, airy exterior and a soft, marshmallow-like interior. Beyond its unique texture, pavlova has a lovely sweet flavor that's often balanced with tart fresh fruits such as berries, plums, or peaches. Oftentimes, people will make a fruit jam or compete like Ree Drummond's four-ingredient strawberry sauce to drizzle over it.
However, if you only have the three basic ingredients — egg whites, sugar, and cornstarch — you can still whip one up in minutes, even without any fruit. The key to making the best pavlova is to gradually add your granulated sugar and cornstarch while incorporating them into your egg whites. If the granulated sugar and cornstarch aren't fully incorporated into your egg whites, your pavlova could deflate or become flat in the oven. To test that everything is incorporated, you can rub a bit of meringue between your fingers. The egg white mixture should feel smooth, not gritty. Also, be sure to avoid opening the oven door, since any dramatic temperature changes could result in cracks or deflation.
12. Clafoutis
This traditional French countryside dessert is made by whisking together whole milk with eggs and flour, then baking in the oven until it's puffed and fluffy. It's an impressive dessert to make during a dinner party, and the best part is that the batter can easily be prepared and thrown in the oven in no time. The result is a tender, slightly wobbly texture with subtle eggy flavor. It's often described as being a cross between a flan and a Dutch baby due to its slightly cakey, custard-like texture. You can garnish it with a sprinkle of confectioner's sugar or, even better, top it with granulated white sugar, broil it in the oven until golden brown and caramelized.
Traditionally, it is made with the addition of un-pitted cherries, as the pits supply the dessert with a subtle nutty almond flavor and a touch of sweetness — however, if you were to incorporate cherries, make it easy on yourself and use pitted cherries. If you would like to slightly stick to tradition, then add a drizzle of almond extract to the batter or top it with slivered almonds for a bit of a nutty flavor.
13. Ladyfingers
Ladyfingers, also known as savoiardi in Italian or boudoirs in French, are a light, airy, sweet sponge cake biscuit. Ladyfingers have disputed origins, like many European desserts, but are commonly thought to have emerged from the Duchy of Savoy, a historical territory that spanned parts of what are now France and Italy. You can typically find these tasty biscuits being used as the cookie layer in a tiramisu — however, it can also be served plain with just a cup of espresso or a glass of liqueur. You can use it as a garnish and crumble it on top of a bowl of vanilla ice cream.
Ladyfingers are the perfect example of a three-ingredient dessert, only containing eggs, granulated white sugar, and flour. Its delicate, crispy, and slightly chewy texture with its sweet flavor is an excellent sweet treat to nibble on. Some recipes also include vanilla extract, salt, or confectioners' sugar for dusting. Whether you use it in a layer for tiramisu or serve it plain alongside coffee, you'll surely be making this delectable biscuit on repeat.
14. Granita
The hot summer weather has finally arrived, and the season for icy, cold desserts is here to stay for a while. Don't turn on your oven and heat your house, try making a batch of granita instead. For those unfamiliar, granita is a semi-frozen dessert originating from Sicily, Italy, made with sugar, water, and a flavoring like fresh fruit, nuts, coffee, or herbs. It is known for its delightful, slightly coarse, and grainy texture. Based on the flavor agent used, it can either be sweet or savory. You can find granita being sold throughout southern Italy, either in a cup, cone, or on top of a brioche bun with a dollop of freshly whipped cream.
It's common in Sicily to eat granita with a brioche bun for breakfast. With the sweltering, humid heat engulfing the island during the summer months, nothing tastes better than an ice-cold granita with a fluffy brioche bun. Alongside creamy gelato, this dessert embodies the sweetness of an Italian summer. So if you're looking to dive into Italian cuisine this summer and make a batch of granita, it's the perfect way to satisfy your dessert cravings while beating the heat.
15. Bavarian cream
Dessert doesn't always have to be a huge slice of cake or a massive cookie. These days, with the weather getting warmer and warmer by the minute, it's best to keep things simple in the kitchen. One way to do that is by whipping up a Bavarian cream for dessert. If you've got granulated white sugar, heavy cream, and eggs, you can easily make a Bavarian cream.
Just so everyone is on the same page, a Bavarian cream, also known as a crème Bavaroise, light and airy dessert made from a base of vanilla custard that's thickened with whipped cream or gelatin. Typically, it's used as a frosting for layered cakes and pastries, but it's also enjoyed plain. Set it in a ramekin and serve it like a mousse at your next dinner party. You can garnish it with fresh sprigs of mint, sliced fruit, or chocolate shavings. If you want to take it a step further, incorporate a bit of gelatin in it for a more stabilized consistency and a dash of vanilla extract for additional flavor.