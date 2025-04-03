Don't Throw Out That Empty Plastic Water Bottle, Use It For This Instead

Plastic bottles are one of Earth's greatest enemies. According to data, more than 8 million tons of plastic bottles end up in the ocean each year, with estimates suggesting that count could surpass the number of fish in the sea in less than three decades. Despite these alarming numbers, over 1 million plastic bottles are still bought every minute around the globe. Change may not happen overnight, but we can start by doing our part. And what better way to do this than by finding a proper purpose for those empty plastic bottles: separating your egg yolks.

While it's completely understandable to grab the best store-bought bottled water brand off the shelf when you're really thirsty, instead of just throwing it in the first trash can you find, you could actually turn it into a helpful kitchen tool. Has it ever crossed your mind to use it to separate egg yolks from whites, and avoid a slimy, watery mess once you crack the eggs open?

Though a bit unconventional, the method actually works pretty well because once you squeeze the water bottle — which might look empty but is actually filled with air — you push some of that air out. Just like that, you create a vacuum — a pressure lower than the atmospheric one. Once you touch the mouth of the bottle to the yolk and release your grip, the yolk gets sucked inside instantly due to air pressure.