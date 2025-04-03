Don't Throw Out That Empty Plastic Water Bottle, Use It For This Instead
Plastic bottles are one of Earth's greatest enemies. According to data, more than 8 million tons of plastic bottles end up in the ocean each year, with estimates suggesting that count could surpass the number of fish in the sea in less than three decades. Despite these alarming numbers, over 1 million plastic bottles are still bought every minute around the globe. Change may not happen overnight, but we can start by doing our part. And what better way to do this than by finding a proper purpose for those empty plastic bottles: separating your egg yolks.
While it's completely understandable to grab the best store-bought bottled water brand off the shelf when you're really thirsty, instead of just throwing it in the first trash can you find, you could actually turn it into a helpful kitchen tool. Has it ever crossed your mind to use it to separate egg yolks from whites, and avoid a slimy, watery mess once you crack the eggs open?
Though a bit unconventional, the method actually works pretty well because once you squeeze the water bottle — which might look empty but is actually filled with air — you push some of that air out. Just like that, you create a vacuum — a pressure lower than the atmospheric one. Once you touch the mouth of the bottle to the yolk and release your grip, the yolk gets sucked inside instantly due to air pressure.
The hack won't work on egg whites
While the yolk now fills the available space inside the bottle, the egg white stays behind. This is because the two differ significantly in viscosity, which is a measure showing how thick a substance is or how resistant it is to flow. Since the yolk is more solid and holds its shape, it has higher viscosity, which makes it easy to suck into the bottle without breaking apart. Meanwhile, egg whites are thinner and runnier and will remain at the bottom of the plate or the bowl, because they lack the structure to respond to suction in the same way yolks do.
What's more, most home cooks would likely agree that the method isn't just a useful kitchen hack, but it also saves you from the struggle of having to clean the mess you might end up with when separating eggs by hand. And the best part? Once you're done, you can wash the bottle with soap and water, and set it aside for the next time you need it.
Now that you've successfully learned how to separate your egg yolk from its whites, you have the perfect excuse to roll up your sleeves and make a delicious, classic, buttery eggs Benedict, or even that rich and spongy red velvet cake you've been craving lately. If you decide to go with the second option, take a look at the 10 tips you need when baking the perfect red velvet cake, grab an empty plastic water bottle, and get baking.