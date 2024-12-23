The Origin Of Pavlova Is Just As Complicated As The Dessert

Formed using only egg whites and sugar, meringue is a confectionery staple employed in many contexts. The sweet's found in everything from carefully shaped crispy toppings to standalone cakes, as well as in floating islands, the little-known French dessert that was one of Julia Child's favorites. And an especially beloved creation is the pavlova, a fruit-topped cake popular in Australia and New Zealand.

The dessert's celebrated for its textural contrast, with a crispy exterior meringue encasing a soft and slightly chewy interior. Chefs typically add corn flour and vinegar to achieve such textural stability, crafting a baked treat with a marshmallow-like consistency, rather than the crispy airiness typical of other meringues. Topped with whipped cream, vibrant tropical fruits as well as berries, it's a festive sweet enjoyed during holidays and get-togethers.

So with such a cherished nature, it's no surprise the dessert elicits fierce regional pride. Both Australia and New Zealand lay claim to its invention. The name's popularly attributed as an ode to the delicate grace of ballerina Anna Pavlova and her puffy tutus, who enamored both countries during a 1920s tour. Two creation theories circulate; one at a hotel in Perth, Australia in 1935, and another in Wellington, New Zealand in 1926. However, dig further into the details, and the story only becomes more complicated.