The Origin Of Pavlova Is Just As Complicated As The Dessert
Formed using only egg whites and sugar, meringue is a confectionery staple employed in many contexts. The sweet's found in everything from carefully shaped crispy toppings to standalone cakes, as well as in floating islands, the little-known French dessert that was one of Julia Child's favorites. And an especially beloved creation is the pavlova, a fruit-topped cake popular in Australia and New Zealand.
The dessert's celebrated for its textural contrast, with a crispy exterior meringue encasing a soft and slightly chewy interior. Chefs typically add corn flour and vinegar to achieve such textural stability, crafting a baked treat with a marshmallow-like consistency, rather than the crispy airiness typical of other meringues. Topped with whipped cream, vibrant tropical fruits as well as berries, it's a festive sweet enjoyed during holidays and get-togethers.
So with such a cherished nature, it's no surprise the dessert elicits fierce regional pride. Both Australia and New Zealand lay claim to its invention. The name's popularly attributed as an ode to the delicate grace of ballerina Anna Pavlova and her puffy tutus, who enamored both countries during a 1920s tour. Two creation theories circulate; one at a hotel in Perth, Australia in 1935, and another in Wellington, New Zealand in 1926. However, dig further into the details, and the story only becomes more complicated.
The Pavlova evolved over centuries across Europe, the U.S., and Australasia
The feud between New Zealand and Australia dominates pavlova's creation. However — as is so often in culinary history — determining true origin is near impossible. For one, the first preparation in Australasia likely came without a published report, and by influence from elsewhere. After all, desserts similar to pavlova existed in Europe, as well as the U.S., for centuries prior.
Austrian Habsburg royalty enjoyed a dessert named Spanische Windtorte made from meringue, cream, and fruit during the 18th century. The name likely alludes to prominent meringue-based confections that were prepared in the imperial kitchens of the Spanish Habsburg in Madrid during the 16th and 17th centuries. And the combination of egg whites and sugar emerged in Southern Europe by way of Islamic influence centuries prior. One important thing to know about sugar is that it remained expensive for much of this duration, hence such desserts mainly existed for royalty.
Pinpointing exactly when a meringue cake turned into pavlova further complicates the matter. It could be argued that the vinegar and corn flour contributes to the cake's distinct texture. Such meringue components first appeared in the U.S. come the 19th century. Like Wisconsin's cannibal sandwiches which contain mounds of raw ground beef, the dish emerged by the hands of German cooks in the Midwest. Food historians suggest the dessert became a common use of cornstarch, and carried to Australia and New Zealand as a recipe on boxes. While also a theory, pavlova's story nevertheless evinces food's enthralling global nature.