The Marinara Swap Cheese Lovers Need For The Perfect Pizza Night

Making pizza at home is fun, easy, and sometimes more cost-effective than paying those hefty delivery fees. Making delicious, homemade pizza (especially when it takes like you used a pizza oven) is a great activity for bonding with friends or family, and you can customize your order any way you want, whether it's with your favorite toppings or a unique sauce. If you're all about the cheese, then you might want to try ditching the classic three-ingredient red pizza sauce for something a little more interesting: a cheese-based sauce like queso or Alfredo.

Queso might be most commonly served with chips, but what's stopping you from pairing it with crispy pizza dough? This rings especially true if the toppings reflect complementary flavors. If you're not interested in the spice from queso, you can create an all-cheese pie using basic Alfredo sauce or get even more creative with a homemade beer cheese. Start with the sauce, then build the toppings around it to make sure everything goes together nicely.