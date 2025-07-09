12 Refreshing Ginger-Ale Cocktails That Only Require A Few Ingredients

Summer is upon us, and refreshing cocktails are on the menu — at least they should be, and if they contain ginger ale, even better. After all, when it comes to bubbly sodas, it's the perfect summertime mixer. It's not only subtly sweet, but it also has a distinct flavor that lends itself perfectly to refreshing boozy drinks. There's something about the ginger that complements liquor like no other. Who knows? It might even calm your stomach long before a hangover gets a chance to sink its claws into you. It never hurts to try, right?

If you're looking for simple, refreshing ginger ale cocktails that can be made with five or fewer ingredients, I've got you covered. I tapped into my 10 years of bartending experience to round up 12 deliciously refreshing ginger ale cocktails. Lucky us, some of the best, most refreshing ginger ale cocktails only require a few ingredients to make, too, so it doesn't take an expert mixologist to pull them off. Plus, they're tasty enough that almost anyone can love them. Add the 12 drinks you find below to your bartending repertoire, and you'll never have trouble finding ways to use ginger ale in cocktails again.