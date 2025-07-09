12 Refreshing Ginger-Ale Cocktails That Only Require A Few Ingredients
Summer is upon us, and refreshing cocktails are on the menu — at least they should be, and if they contain ginger ale, even better. After all, when it comes to bubbly sodas, it's the perfect summertime mixer. It's not only subtly sweet, but it also has a distinct flavor that lends itself perfectly to refreshing boozy drinks. There's something about the ginger that complements liquor like no other. Who knows? It might even calm your stomach long before a hangover gets a chance to sink its claws into you. It never hurts to try, right?
If you're looking for simple, refreshing ginger ale cocktails that can be made with five or fewer ingredients, I've got you covered. I tapped into my 10 years of bartending experience to round up 12 deliciously refreshing ginger ale cocktails. Lucky us, some of the best, most refreshing ginger ale cocktails only require a few ingredients to make, too, so it doesn't take an expert mixologist to pull them off. Plus, they're tasty enough that almost anyone can love them. Add the 12 drinks you find below to your bartending repertoire, and you'll never have trouble finding ways to use ginger ale in cocktails again.
1. Ginger ale highball
In the bartending world, the term highball refers to both a type of glassware and a specific style of drink. Even if you don't know what a highball is, you've likely heard people ordering or talking about them before. Chances are pretty good you've had one before as well. While the term highball could lead you to believe it is something fancy or involved, it's actually the exact opposite. A highball is the most basic of cocktails. All you need to make one is some type of liquor and a carbonated mixer. What this means is that any simple drink made with a spirit and ginger ale, cola, or some other kind of soda is a highball. So yeah, you've likely had a highball before, regardless of whether or not that's what you called it.
Highballs may be incredibly simple, but that's part of their appeal. Plus, when they are made with ginger ale, you get a nice refreshing edge that you wouldn't get from something like cola. Thankfully, ginger ale goes with quite a few spirits, too. You can make a ginger ale highball with tequila, whiskey, bourbon, scotch, vodka, or rum. Whatever your fancy, a ginger ale highball is the simplest drink to pull off. Still, it won't let you down, even more so now that you know the "fancy" mixologist name for it.
2. Shandy
For the most part, people drink beers just as they come. They are a complete boozy beverage all by themselves. However, that doesn't mean you can't spice them up with a little something extra. Enter the shandy. A shandy typically consists of a light or wheat beer mixed with lemonade or some kind of citrus-forward beverage, but swap out the mixer for ginger ale and you're in for a real treat. Beer purists may disagree, but don't knock it until you try it.
Ginger ale adds a light, refreshing flavor to beer, and it also turns up the bubbles, giving you an effervescent mouthfeel. In addition, a ginger ale shandy allows you to imbibe without going full throttle. Day drinkers rejoice! To top it all off, swapping lemonade or some other kind of citrus drink out for ginger ale also opens up the suitable beer possibilities. You can add ginger ale to almost any type of beer you like — stout, wheat, lager, whatever. A half-and-half ratio is typical, but shandies don't require precision, so measuring the ingredients isn't necessary either. As a result, mixing up a ginger ale shandy couldn't be easier. The next time you desire a light, refreshing beer drink with a small kick, give one a try.
3. Ginger Press
In the bartending world, the term press is similar to highball. Both words indicate a specific type of cocktail mixer. A highball consists of your spirit of choice and a simple soda mixer. A press, on the other hand, uses two specific soda mixers: Lemon-lime (Sprite or 7-Up) and plain soda water. The half-and-half mix of soda water and lemon-lime soda provides a bit of sweetness without going overboard. Basically, if you like vodka sodas but need a little extra flavor, a vodka press is here for the win. All that being said, a ginger ale press accomplishes the same thing, but with a bit more flair. I won't tell you it's more refreshing than your average press, because lemon and lime are undeniably that, but ginger ale is too.
As noted, you can make a press with just about any kind of liquor you like. Vodka and whiskey or bourbon presses are some of the most common options people order. Even so, rum, gin, and tequila aren't off the table, either. Really, a ginger ale press is a catch-all for whatever spirit you're trying to consume. Just add some liquor to a glass, fill it with ice, and top it with a mix of soda water and ginger ale — mission accomplished.
4. Moscow Mule -- with almost any kind of liquor
Moscow Mules are one of the most popular cocktails of all time. So much so that there is a world of variations on the original recipe, which consists of vodka, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer. Regardless, if ginger beer is a bit too strong for your preferences — some of them are quite spicy, after all — you can easily swap it out for a classic ginger ale. It creates a delicious, balanced drink without nearly as much bite. Heck, even if you are a fan of ginger beer, ginger ale is a viable swap. It comes at a more reasonable price, too. Score!
The mix of lime and ginger beer, or in our case, ginger ale, is so accommodating that you don't have to stick to vodka when making Mules. Rum, tequila, bourbon, and whiskey also make a mean Mule. If you've ever tried a Dark and Stormy, Mexican Mule, or Irish Mule, you know what I mean. There's no need to get fancy with a copper mug, either. You can, but copper mugs are more decorative than functional, so you don't have to go out of your way to acquire some for your next ginger ale mule. A pint, rocks, or even a wine glass will more than suffice.
5. Dirty Shirley
If you were one of those kids who loved ordering a Shirley Temple any time you went to a restaurant growing up, the Dirty Shirley cocktail has your name all over it. Sweet and fun, it's also perfect for new drinkers trying to figure out what they like — If you just turned 21, I'm looking at you. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, a Dirty Shirley is tasty enough that you might even forget it has liquor in it. Consider yourself warned.
Just like the kid's drink, a Dirty Shirley consists of lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and, of course, a maraschino cherry or two. What makes it dirty is the addition of vodka. Thankfully, it's not olive juice like a martini, right? Sprite or 7-Up may be customary, but ginger ale fits into the equation just as nicely. In fact, I'd say better because it adds a more nuanced flavor than lemon-lime soda to the sugary cherry juice. Winning! Admittedly, a Dirty Shirley is pretty sweet, so it might not be for everyone. Still, when you want a refreshing, sugary drink that's beyond simple to make, it fits the bill. All you need is a jar of cherries, ginger ale, and vodka, and you're well on your way to an eye-catching cocktail perfect for a hot summer day.
6. Ginger Lynchburg Lemonade
Lynchburg Lemonades are the ultimate summertime cocktail for whiskey lovers. Sweet, tasty, citrusy, and bursting with flavor, they take refreshing to the next level. After all, who doesn't like a cold glass of lemonade on a hot day? Make it boozy and it's even better. A classic Lynchburg Lemonade doesn't contain ginger ale, but infusing lemon and bourbon cocktails with a touch of ginger flavor is a no-brainer.
Lynchburg Lemonades can be made several ways, all of which contain whiskey or bourbon and triple sec. In addition to the booze, some recipes use sweet and sour mix, some call for actual lemonade, and others incorporate fresh lemon juice and lemon-lime soda. Regardless of which recipe you gravitate towards, ginger ale can easily be added to the mix. You can simply substitute ginger ale for lemon-lime soda, or cut back on the sweet and sour or lemonade, and make up the difference with ginger ale. Either way, ginger ale will cut back on the overall sweetness in a delightful way. One look at it, and you just know it will be refreshing, too.
7. Ginger Aperol Spritz
Aperol Spritzes are all the rage these days, and rightfully so. They are boozy, unique, and overwhelmingly refreshing. One sip, and you'll be transported to the Italian coast. They also have tons of eye-catching appeal — have you seen one? Aperol Spritzes are vibrant enough to draw your eye from across the room. No joke. I can't count how many times I made one behind the bar only to have several other patrons ask me what it was and then order one as well. Whether you're already an avid fan of the Aperol Spritz or not, it's a top-notch cocktail, and adding a bit of ginger ale to the mix gives it a fun, albeit unnecessary, twist that has what it takes to make you fall in love with the drink all over again.
To pull off a drool-worthy Ginger Aperol Spritz, you only need a few ingredients: Aperol, ginger ale, sparkling wine (ideally Prosecco), and orange slices. The classic recipe calls for soda water, but ginger ale pairs beautifully with the herbal flavors of Aperol and the fruity notes found in many Proseccos. Here's the truth: The classic Aperol Spritz recipe is nearly perfect as-is, but that doesn't mean you can't play around with it. Ginger ale is the ideal place to start, too.
8. Ginger ale and red wine -- an Italian classic
Sangria is a deliciously fruity and refreshing iced wine drink. However, it requires quite a few ingredients to pull off right. If you're looking for something easier to make, but with the same tasty results, a simple mix of wine, red or white, ginger ale, and ice does the trick. It may sound strange at first, but it's actually a common Italian cocktail. And one thing is for sure: The Italians take their wine-drinking seriously, so they wouldn't steer us wrong.
Adding ginger ale to red or white wine tones down the alcohol while adding a subtle sweetness, two things that make for a smooth, tasty cocktail. Of course, the bubbles add a fun effervescence as well. Talk about refreshing. In addition to Italy, Spain has a similar cocktail concoction called a Tinto de Verano. It's made with lemon soda, red wine, and citrus fruit. Along these same lines, you can also spice up your ginger ale and red or white wine mix with some sliced citrus fruits, berries, or even fresh herbs for an even more refreshing payoff.
9. Ginger Collins
The most common Collins cocktail is a Tom Collins (made with gin), but it's actually an entire family of drinks. The term Collins refers to the blend of mixers, but an array of spirits can be used. So, what is the Collins mix? Well, it typically consists of fresh lemon juice, sugar (often simple syrup), and soda water. If you've been paying attention, you can probably see where I'm going with this, but ginger ale makes a delicious substitution for carbonated water.
When you swap out soda water for ginger ale in a Collins cocktail, you get a refreshing, sour drink with lots of summertime potential. You don't have to stick with gin, found in a Tom Collins, either. Rum, brandy, whiskey, and bourbon make a yummy Collins as well. Best of all, it doesn't take many ingredients to pull off this classic drink. In addition, if sweet drinks aren't your thing, you can easily dial it back by including less simple syrup. Feel free to play around until you get it just right for your palate, but including ginger ale is a surefire way to make it more refreshing.
10. Pimm's Cup
A Pimm's Cup cocktail can easily become pretty elaborate, but it doesn't have to be. And guess what? If you don't go overboard with garnishes, it's another refreshing ginger ale cocktail that only requires a few ingredients. In its most basic format, a Pimm's Cup contains the namesake liquor, Pimm's No. 1, citrus soda, and sliced cucumbers or strawberries (sometimes both). All together, the ingredients create a refreshing, herbal cocktail unlike any other.
While citrus soda is customary in a Pimm's Cup, ginger ale is a super common substitution. In fact, I prefer my Pimm's Cup with ginger ale. It adds a nice touch of sweetness and tastes amazing with muddled cucumbers and strawberries. In addition to sliced cucumber and strawberries, Pimm's Cups can be made with mint, oranges, or even apples. Thanks to the layered flavors of Pimm's No. 1, just about any herbs or fruits will do. When you're looking to branch out from the ordinary with your next refreshing ginger ale cocktail, a Pimm's Cup is just the thing to add to your bartending repertoire. It's sure to wow your friends, too.
11. Ginger Old Fashioned
The Old Fashioned is a classic bourbon cocktail, and typically it comes in two different formats. The old-timey recipe features bourbon, sugar, and bitters with an orange swath garnish. The newer recipe contains all the same ingredients (minus the orange swath garnish), but it also gets a boost of flavor from a muddled orange and cherry. Then, the mix is topped with a splash of soda water to bring it all together. If you're looking to use up some extra ginger ale, though, opting for it over soda water leads to tasty results.
If you are a bourbon or whiskey lover, I probably don't need to tell you how well the spirits pair with ginger ale. They are basically a match made in heaven. With this in mind, swapping out soda water for ginger ale in an Old Fashioned just makes sense. Adding sugar, bitters, and muddled fruit only makes it tastier. Compared to many of the other drinks on this list, making a ginger ale Old Fashioned is a bit more involved — it contains six ingredients, after all. Still, it's not so tricky that your average home bartender can't pull it off. The resulting flavor and eye-catching appeal make it more than worth the extra effort, too.
12. Ginger Mojito
Mojitos are one of the most refreshing drinks around — ask me how I know. Full of mint, lime, sugar (in the form of simple syrup), and boozy goodness, they practically scream summertime refreshment. While a classic mojito is built with soda water, ginger ale fits into the recipe just as nicely. In fact, it might even give the original recipe a run for its money. The subtle ginger flavor is a showstopper when paired with mint, lime, and rum. You can also dial back the simple syrup a touch since ginger ale is sweeter than soda water.
Making a ginger mojito requires quite a few ingredients, five to be exact, so it's one of the more complicated drinks on this list. Even so, you'd be a fool not to give one a try, especially if creating a refreshing cocktail with ginger ale is your main agenda. Mix one up and you'll be dreaming of a beachside cabana in no time. For another unique twist, you can also swap out the mint for basil leaves. Or, swap out the lime for something like blueberries (maybe even keep them both). Either way, ginger ale is a shoo-in for mojito magic. Delish!