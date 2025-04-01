You'll Never Believe What Italians Mix With Ginger Ale

A favorite of young drinkers, ginger ale and wine doesn't exclude many possible ingredients. Indeed, the drink can be a vessel for boxed wine, serving as a foundation to make sangria. With further additions like fruit and liqueurs, the combo can make any wine taste flavorful. So if you're looking to save money on wine but still enjoy some of its tasting notes, this drink's a great option.

However, as with other cocktails, pay more attention to the ingredients, and the results will impress. Firstly, remember the difference between ginger beer and ginger ale; if you want a bit more spice and natural ginger flavor, go for the former. And when making the drink keep attention to the ratio; equal parts is a great starting point.

And accordingly, the employed wine does influence the palate, too. Red or white both work in this formula, so suit your tastes. For a red wine that won't get lost in the soda consider a Nebbiolo; the variety's famous for its bold fruit notes. Alternatively, among white wine options, the crisp, fruity and easily found pinot grigio is a good call. There's no need to hunt down a specific bottle, but it is fun to see how the tasting notes mingle.