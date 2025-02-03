Turn Your Beer Into A Ginger Ale Shandy For A Refreshing Twist

Although plenty of people will disagree, it is actually possible to end up with extra beer. Maybe you have leftovers after a party but you're more of a wine household. Maybe someone brought a variety that isn't your favorite; a nice gesture, but a real space waster. Or, maybe you just unearthed some frosty suds (properly stored!) from the back of your freezer that have passed peak form. All are occasions for a little innovation, and all are occasions when a shandy comes in handy. It's so tasty that you might even set out to make one, leftovers notwithstanding.

Shandy is a mix of beer and another carbonated potable, typically citrus. The latter is often lemon-forward, and the former is sometimes swapped for cider. Like a radler, a shandy's proportions should be half booze and half soft drink. But, it's also a fairly forgiving beverage. Ginger shandies, though perhaps lesser-seen today, are actually classics of the genre and date back to the shandygaffs of 19th-century England. Lighter beers work best here, though something like a Guinness could make a statement. And, while you'll want to avoid sours to minimize any puckering when citrus is in the mix, they should perform just fine in the ginger shandy variety.