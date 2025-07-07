Anthony Bourdain Loved This Brunch Cocktail Even Though He Hated Brunch

For as innocuous as it may seem — a paean to carefree day drinking and eggs several ways — brunch is among the most divisive of all possible meals. Detractors of the weekend's favorite feast have plenty to decry: Brunch can be a poor value, it's often badly executed, and it's typically fairly boring, with even the most casual critics able to rattle off the most common menu items without much thought. And the late world-traveling celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was among the boldest names on the no-brunch brigade.

Having worked enough of those dastardly brunch shifts (with zero fondness and what he even described to The Hollywood Reporter as "a pathological aversion" to the occasion), Bourdain was more informed than most about the portmanteau's pitfalls. But even he could not resist the siren song of brunch's iconic cocktail: the bloody Mary. As you might have imagined, however, Bourdain wasn't exactly captivated by the prefab, mass-market mix that you can buy by the liter, but rather a much more elegant take that one can still endeavor to recreate at home.