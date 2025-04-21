Give Frozen Burritos Some Homemade Flair With This Easy Dinner Hack

Whether you're too exhausted to cook after a long day of work or in the throes of insomnia, nothing hits the spot like a frozen burrito. Along with being one of the tastiest frozen foods you can find at Costco, these tidy little packages of beef, beans, and cheese offer a convenient way to feed yourself when cooking from scratch feels like too much. They're also more versatile than they first appear. Though you can just pop them in the microwave as is for a savory treat, they also make a pretty delicious casserole.

If you've ever used frozen taquitos for easy enchiladas, the idea is pretty much the same — you basically just have to sub burritos for the taquitos, and you don't even need to thaw them first. Simply nestle the frozen burritos into a standard 9x13-inch casserole dish and pour your chosen sauce on top. Enchilada sauce is an obvious choice, despite the fact that food purists may remind you that enchiladas and burritos aren't the same thing. In this case, ease is more relevant than authenticity, and the results are just as comforting and zesty as the real thing.

Of course, you also don't have to use enchilada sauce. Canned cream soup, like cheddar cheese or even mushroom, will give this dish a flavor profile closer to a classic American-style casserole. Either way, the final layer should be a generous handful of shredded cheese before baking it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for between 30 and 40 minutes.