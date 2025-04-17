What Makes A Chimichanga Different From A Burrito?

People often head to a Mexican restaurant with a specific item in mind, aside from that perfect margarita. Whether you're an arroz con pollo loyalist, a classic street taco lover, or someone who goes all-in on loaded nachos, chances are you've got a go-to dish you look forward to every time.

But let's be honest, Mexican restaurant menus can sometimes be overwhelming. With so many delicious options, often minimal descriptions, and maybe a few unfamiliar terms, you might shy away from ordering something you'd love simply because you don't know what the heck it is.

So, when it comes to those classic menu items you always hear about but haven't tried, what really is the difference between them? Burritos, for example, are pretty familiar territory. But what's the difference between a burrito and an enchilada? Or a burrito and a chimichanga? Are they basically the same thing? Or does one come with something special? Get your chips and salsa ready, and let's dig into what sets these two iconic indulgences apart, from their outer shells to how they're eaten.