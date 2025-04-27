Which US States Have A Skyline Chili Chain?

If you haven't heard of Skyline Chili, then you probably just haven't been to the right state. The chain, which first opened its doors in Cincinnati in 1949, is an Ohio icon, serving a variety of dishes in a fast food setting with a heavy focus on chili — Cincinnati chili, to be more specific. Cincinnati chili was first created by Greek immigrants in the 1920s who mixed ground beef and tomato sauce with Mediterranean spices; this version of chili doesn't have any beans and is topped with heaps of shredded cheddar cheese. At Skyline Chili, they put it on just about everything, from their signature spaghetti dish and Coney dogs to baked potatoes and burritos.

But do you have to go to Ohio to get a taste of Skyline's famous chili for yourself? While you'll find a heavy concentration of franchises throughout the Cincinnati area, there are a few other states where you can experience this Greek-style chili chain. In addition to Ohio, you'll also find Skyline Chili in Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. While that may not seem like many opportunities to eat at the chain, that scarcity has created a proverbial supply and demand situation, which might be part of what has earned the chain a cult-like following, gaining the attention of notable foodies like Anthony Bourdain.