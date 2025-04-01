Why Is Fudge So Expensive?
Don't you just love happy accidents? After all, they're the reason we get to enjoy so many of our favorite snacks. Take, for example, chocolate chip cookies, Nashville hot chicken, potato chips, and last but not least, fudge. That's right, the world was only introduced to this sweet, creamy, mouthwatering dessert, thanks to a delicious slip-up by a New York freshman (or rather a freshwoman) called Emelyn Batterby Hartridge. Legend has it that the 19th-century student was only trying to make caramels, when she got a little heavy-handed with the sugar. After that, it didn't take long before fudge became the treat everyone couldn't stop talking about.
However, unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that fudge prices have recently spiked, with some brands even charging more than $20 a pound. Considering it takes no more than three simple ingredients to make (just whip up some sugar, butter, and milk, and you're good to go), it's only natural to wonder — why on Earth is fudge so expensive? While many might wonder about the exact difference between chocolate and fudge, true fudge-lovers know it's not just the basic ingredients behind the rising prices. As a matter of fact, the quality of the fudge, any extra flavors that go beyond the classic version, and even where and how you buy it all play a big role in how much you pay per pound. Let's break it down, shall we?
Why fudge isn't as cheap as you'd think
Buying the ingredients to make fudge from scratch might be cheap, but it can quickly have you wondering why your fudge turned out grainy and how to fix it. And even if you do manage to get it right, there's still a good chance it won't match the quality of store-bought fudge. This is mostly because chocolatiers tend to use high-quality ingredients, which naturally don't come cheap. On top of that, sometimes they may even go the extra mile by importing premium chocolate from Switzerland or Belgium or any of the 14 most expensive kinds of chocolate available. In addition, while classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla are quite affordable, fancier options like white chocolate cranberry pecan, sea salt and nutella, or coconut white chocolate macadamia nut can cost up to 50% more due to the extra flavors.
Moreover, where you buy fudge can also make a huge difference in how much you spend. If you suddenly find yourself at JoAnn's Fudge or Ryba's Fudge Shop in Michigan's Mackinac Island, a place famous for its world-class, creamy fudge, which is slowly cooked the old-school way in copper kettles over a gas flame, get ready to spend extra cash. And ultimately, even though the idea of just making an online purchase and having your favorite fudge flavor delivered straight to your doorstep sounds incredibly convenient, it can end up costing you more, and that's simply because of shipping fees and packaging.