Why Is Fudge So Expensive?

Don't you just love happy accidents? After all, they're the reason we get to enjoy so many of our favorite snacks. Take, for example, chocolate chip cookies, Nashville hot chicken, potato chips, and last but not least, fudge. That's right, the world was only introduced to this sweet, creamy, mouthwatering dessert, thanks to a delicious slip-up by a New York freshman (or rather a freshwoman) called Emelyn Batterby Hartridge. Legend has it that the 19th-century student was only trying to make caramels, when she got a little heavy-handed with the sugar. After that, it didn't take long before fudge became the treat everyone couldn't stop talking about.

However, unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that fudge prices have recently spiked, with some brands even charging more than $20 a pound. Considering it takes no more than three simple ingredients to make (just whip up some sugar, butter, and milk, and you're good to go), it's only natural to wonder — why on Earth is fudge so expensive? While many might wonder about the exact difference between chocolate and fudge, true fudge-lovers know it's not just the basic ingredients behind the rising prices. As a matter of fact, the quality of the fudge, any extra flavors that go beyond the classic version, and even where and how you buy it all play a big role in how much you pay per pound. Let's break it down, shall we?