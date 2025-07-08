10 Best Places To Buy Affordable Kitchen Cabinets
Replacing your kitchen cabinets could be one of the biggest decisions of your adult life, but it doesn't have to be the priciest. Whether your cabinet doors are hanging off their hinges and look hopelessly outdated, or you need more space to hold your collection of vintage flatware, there are plenty of places to buy cabinets that are easier on your bank account.
But before you shop, consider the vast world of kitchen cabinets and your specific needs. How many cabinets will live in your kitchen and of what size? Do you have the time and DIY chops to install them yourself? Finish them? Buying fully assembled cabinets or flat-packed ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets instead of custom built will keep your costs down, as will skipping a professional install.
To keep costs lower, opt for affordable materials. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and particleboard are budget-friendly options but can vary in quality, while plywood and solid wood cost more but stand up to heavier use. Minimizing bells and whistles (we're looking at you, custom-built wine racks) can also save you precious cash, as can opting for basic hardware like knobs and pulls, and finishes. That said, costlier details like soft-close drawer slides and upgraded hinges for a smoother experience can make a big difference in convenience.
We've broken down affordable cabinet options, from brick-and-mortar and online retailers to resale vendors, so you can make the smartest purchase for your kitchen transformation. Prices are accurate as of June 2025 and dependent on location.
1. Hardware and home improvement stores
Big box home improvement chains like Home Depot and Lowe's are often the first that come to mind when planning a renovation project. Both offer a range of standard market options at various prices, with opportunities to carefully choose hardware or buy unfinished cabinets that you can paint yourself. Tools like Lowe's kitchen style quiz and kitchen visualizer can give you a better sense of what you want, and the user-friendly websites and upfront pricing can make the browsing experience more seamless.
Not to mention, you probably live close to a store where you can see the cabinets and talk to a sales rep — in person. The most basic 24-inch preassembled base cabinet with one door plus a matching wall cabinet could range from $230 to $500 at these stores, depending on the finish, with costs going up for RTA cabinets, corner units, drawer units, and lazy Susans to keep clutter organized.
Retail chains like Floor & Decor offer similar consistency and in-person service, with potentially more variety in styles and finishes. For example, a comparable Floor & Decor cabinet base and wall cabinet, only available in finished versions, starts at around $430.
2. Ikea
For a sleek minimalist look at an attainable price point, look no further than the Euro-daddy of home furnishing retailers: Ikea. Ikea furniture, by definition, comes flat-packed and ready to assemble. The cabinet offerings and customizations provide maybe the most room for affordable and unexpected cabinet styles compared to other retailers. At the most bare bones, Ikea's particle board cabinet frames are available for $72, with a variety of doors, shelves, and drawers that can be added. One finished base and wall unit similar in size to its hardware store equivalents, with doors and shelves attached, could start at as little as $180 and go up to around $550 for multiple drawers and upgraded finishes.
Notably, Ikea appears to use frameless construction for its cabinets. Most U.S. retailers sell American-style cabinets, which feature a wooden frame on the face of the cabinet that extends slightly inward past the opening. The door and hinge are then attached to the frame. This offers added durability and a more traditional look. European-style frameless cabinets, on the other hand, have doors affixed directly to the cabinet box, which can maximize storage space and create a more modern look. Before ordering Ikea's ready-to-assemble cabinets, take this construction into consideration and measure your space carefully, not once but twice, to save you a headache in the long run.
3. Costco
Costco may not be known for home renovation, but in 2010, Tuscan Hills was founded to offer cabinetry to Costco members. Today, the company offers three streamlined cabinet options: stock cabinets in a limited selection of door styles, semi-custom cabinets, and fully custom high end cabinets.
The most affordable stock cabinet option is still somewhat curated, as customers have come to expect from Costco. A major upgrade from the most basic offerings at a hardware chain store, doors come in 15 finished styles and a variety of colors, and the cabinets themselves have a hardwood frame in front and plywood box and shelf construction. Unlike basic offerings at other retailers, all come with soft close hinges and drawer glides, with toe-kicks included. They are also delivered fully assembled to your door.
At the time of this writing, these "Value Express" styles are 30% off, and similarly sized to other options we reviewed (single door and 24 inches wide). Buying a base and wall unit together costs anywhere from $900 to $1,000 with the markdown. But with the benefits of durable materials, finishes, soft closures, and what people say is above-average customer service, Costco's offering might just have the value you're looking for.
4. Online ready-to-assemble cabinet retailers
Ordering cabinets online straight to your door has never been easier, but the sheer number of online cabinet retailers can make it tricky to narrow down your options for affordability. A few do offer relative deals, and their focus on cabinets can sometimes mean the quality is elevated compared to big box store basics. RTA Cabinet Store is one, with a single door base cabinet ranging from $250 to over $1,500 with certain extras, and a single door wall cabinet from just over $100 to over $400, bringing the total for a basic set to $350 and up. The site is user-friendly, with a host of filters to find your exact specifications.
ABC Cabinetry offers comparably sized cabinets starting at a similar price range, and larger options with more add-ons, like additional shelves or glass doors, won't run the bill quite as high. With solid wood and plywood construction, finished sides and soft-close hinges, this retailer offers a surprisingly good value. One caveat is that the site isn't quite as easy to use, nor are there as many opportunities for customization as at Ikea and other online retailers.
5. Other online cabinet retailers
Some cabinet sites don't display prices, and some offer what seem to be comparable products at dramatically varying prices, so be sure to shop around with your sizing, door finish, materials, and extras in mind. Look out for sales and don't be afraid to call and ask for pricing. RTA Wholesalers ships direct to consumers, and while its price range is slightly higher, the construction seems sturdy. Plus, the site was running widespread sales at the time of this writing, with 24-inch, single door cabinets ranging from $150 to $750, depending on size, materials, and finish.
Meanwhile, Wholesale Cabinets has a bonus discount cabinets section, with a handful of cabinet lines at steep markdowns, and an option to order RTA or preassembled for an extra cost. The most basic RTA cabinets in the standard size we've compared start at $230 and don't get much more expensive than $500. More doors, corner units, and pull-out shelves and accessories will run the price up, but not by much. The company also offers a free design and quote, and a lowest price guarantee, with detailed documentation of a competing quote required. This retailer has a number of finish options and appears to use relatively high quality materials, as does RTA Store, another company that also offers a price match guarantee with conditions.
6. Local cabinet stores
If you have a specific style, finish, and material in mind, are eager to support a local business, or just like to see and feel kitchen cabinets before buying, your local cabinet store may be a good option. When you visit a showroom, you'll likely get a level of personal attention that's hard to find when ordering online. Keep in mind however, that in-store cabinets could be marked up from online prices, so it's a good idea to have options noted down already to more easily comparison shop.
If you found a cabinet you liked online, a local store might have some insight on the quality compared to other manufacturers. If they don't carry that particular model, they may be able to order a specific manufacturer's cabinet for you, or match an online price you found. Call around to local stores if you already know what you want to see who might carry them in stock and who can offer the best price. Some stores might even throw in unexpected extras: think free measuring services, extended warranties, discounts on preassembly, or other bonuses you wouldn't find clicking through a website.
7. Wayfair
While you might think options for cabinet customization at this vast online retailer would be more limited than you'd find at a cabinet company or website, Wayfair.com offers a custom cabinetry program, along with design tools and services. For more affordable cabinets, however, it sells individual RTA kitchen cabinets, from around $150 to $800, depending on size and shape. Most appear to come with "shaker" style doors (a raised rectangle frame on the front), and in a variety of colors and paint finishes.
Wayfair's excellent website filtering tool can help you zero in on exactly the dimensions, shapes, and materials you're looking for. Be sure to dig for details about the latter, though, as not every option shows up in the filtering tool. Having such a wide range of prices and manufacturers can be unpredictable when it comes to quality. But sometimes, deals pop up that are hard to skip over, like one at the time of this writing for a sink base cabinet marked down from over $800 to under $300.
8. Resellers like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and more
Longtime favorite resellers like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist can be excellent options for kitchen cabinets at a fraction of the price you'd pay for them new. On top of being eco-friendly, buying used cabinets could land you a look that's totally unique. What's more, older kitchen cabinets, especially in the U.S., tend to have sturdier construction. If you have an open mind about styles and aren't in too much of a rush, regularly scanning these sites might yield the perfect set of kitchen cabinets. Make sure, however, to measure the cabinets yourself if possible, and plan a way to transport them for local pickup. You could try to negotiate, as well, if the person selling the cabinets wants them out of the way as soon as possible.
On the other hand, Etsy is a solid option for both vintage and new kitchen cabinets. It also offers kitchen cabinets in different constructions and styles than what an online store or cabinet specialist might carry. There are unfinished cabinets, restored mid-century cabinets, full Amish cabinet sets, and even cabinet construction plans for sale. Etsy and eBay are definitely places to look for a vintage or retro kitchen renovation: steel construction, mid-century hardware, or hard-to-find measurements are all available if you're ready to bide your time for the perfect find.
9. Habitat ReStore and architectural salvage
If you're looking for resale cabinets close to home that you can touch, see, and feel ahead of purchasing, a salvage store might be your best bet. Habitat for Humanity's Habitat ReStore has more than 1,000 locations in six countries, where leftover building and home improvement materials are sold at a fraction of the price of new. The best part? The stores are fairly well organized for browsing. Depending on your location, there may not always be kitchen cabinets available, but with some persistence and patience, you could land the perfect set.
You may also have access to local architectural salvage yards just a Google search away, where you can score cabinets from demolitions or renovations in your area. While these may not be like your typical shopping experience — you could be wading through a warehouse or wandering piles in an outdoor yard — there are opportunities around every corner to find low-priced, hidden gems with character. If vintage mid-century cabinetry at prices even below what you'd find on eBay is what you're after, or you don't mind mixing and matching, try these treasure hunting grounds.
10. Estate sales
If you haven't been to an estate sale, it's often worth it for the history alone. Usually held after a death or when someone is downsizing, estate sales take place in a personal home to liquidate all or most of the items inside. If a part of you has ever been curious about how a total stranger lived day-to-day, and you want to carry a little piece of their life on with you, then estate sales may be perfect for your kitchen cabinet journey.
While you won't always find built-in kitchen features like cabinets up for grabs, estate sales can be a great way to find standalone cabinets that could fit right into your kitchen, or serve as inspiration for your kitchen renovation. These sales are sometimes also run by companies that have a store where the surplus ends up, at even lower prices. If the house is being sold shortly after the estate sale and it has the cabinets of your dreams, keep an eye out for ways to get in touch with the new owners, and ask them if they plan to remodel. Craigslist has a section for "garage sales" where estate sales post their listings, or you can check EsateSales.net or Estatesales.org for the ones closest to you.