10 Best Places To Buy Affordable Kitchen Cabinets

Replacing your kitchen cabinets could be one of the biggest decisions of your adult life, but it doesn't have to be the priciest. Whether your cabinet doors are hanging off their hinges and look hopelessly outdated, or you need more space to hold your collection of vintage flatware, there are plenty of places to buy cabinets that are easier on your bank account.

But before you shop, consider the vast world of kitchen cabinets and your specific needs. How many cabinets will live in your kitchen and of what size? Do you have the time and DIY chops to install them yourself? Finish them? Buying fully assembled cabinets or flat-packed ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets instead of custom built will keep your costs down, as will skipping a professional install.

To keep costs lower, opt for affordable materials. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and particleboard are budget-friendly options but can vary in quality, while plywood and solid wood cost more but stand up to heavier use. Minimizing bells and whistles (we're looking at you, custom-built wine racks) can also save you precious cash, as can opting for basic hardware like knobs and pulls, and finishes. That said, costlier details like soft-close drawer slides and upgraded hinges for a smoother experience can make a big difference in convenience.

We've broken down affordable cabinet options, from brick-and-mortar and online retailers to resale vendors, so you can make the smartest purchase for your kitchen transformation. Prices are accurate as of June 2025 and dependent on location.