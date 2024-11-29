Give Spinach Artichoke Dip A Major Protein Boost With One Addition
Spinach artichoke dip is one of those delicious gems that always causes a stir when it's part of an hors d'oeuvres spread, but there's a way to pump up the protein in it without compromising flavor or texture. Cottage cheese may seem like one of the unlikeliest ingredients to use as a base for your dip, but it provides richness and creaminess while also making it a whole lot healthier. This makes sense when you consider that cottage cheese can also make an incredible Alfredo sauce.
So how much protein can cottage cheese add to your dip? A half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains 12 grams of protein, approximately the equivalent of two eggs. Cottage cheese is also good for bones, muscles, and gut health. As a bonus, it even helps with blood sugar control.
To use this creative kitchen hack, simply replace some or all of your creamy base (typically ingredients like cream cheese or mayonnaise) with the cottage cheese brand of your choice. You will end up with a decadent appetizer that offers a healthy boost of protein to help offset the richness of the cheese.
How to add cottage cheese to your spinach artichoke dip
First, start by choosing the best cottage cheese brand for the job. Cottage cheese brands aren't all created equal, so make sure you start off with a quality product to give your dip a strong base. When it comes to the artichokes, opt for a plain canned variety, as the marinated ones will drastically alter the flavor and texture of your dip.
When mixing it in, you don't want to just dump the cottage cheese in with the other ingredients. To achieve that classic smooth texture, blend the cottage cheese before you get started. The veggies also need to be treated right if your dip is going to be a hit. If you are working with frozen spinach, be sure to properly thaw it and drain out as much water as possible, wrapping it in paper towels and giving it a good squeeze to remove whatever juice remains. Otherwise, you'll wind up with a soggy dip. After all this prep, you should be able to enjoy a high-protein snack that tastes just as good as the original. If you've got any leftover dip — which seems pretty unlikely — you can use it to spice up other things, like a plain bowl of mashed potatoes.