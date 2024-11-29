Give Spinach Artichoke Dip A Major Protein Boost With One Addition

Spinach artichoke dip is one of those delicious gems that always causes a stir when it's part of an hors d'oeuvres spread, but there's a way to pump up the protein in it without compromising flavor or texture. Cottage cheese may seem like one of the unlikeliest ingredients to use as a base for your dip, but it provides richness and creaminess while also making it a whole lot healthier. This makes sense when you consider that cottage cheese can also make an incredible Alfredo sauce.

So how much protein can cottage cheese add to your dip? A half-cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains 12 grams of protein, approximately the equivalent of two eggs. Cottage cheese is also good for bones, muscles, and gut health. As a bonus, it even helps with blood sugar control.

To use this creative kitchen hack, simply replace some or all of your creamy base (typically ingredients like cream cheese or mayonnaise) with the cottage cheese brand of your choice. You will end up with a decadent appetizer that offers a healthy boost of protein to help offset the richness of the cheese.