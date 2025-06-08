The Only 2 States Where You Can Buy Wendy's Beef In Grocery Stores
Wendy's made itself famous thanks to the clever marketing ploy of its square-shaped beef patties. While the chain offers plenty of other menu items today, from its famous Frosty to its spicy chicken sandwich, the brand is turning to what made it famous to expand in a new way: offering frozen beef patties in grocery stores. However, you can only find these new Wendy's beef patties in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colorado.
Wendy's is keeping the classic square patty look as it rolls out frozen burgers that people can cook from the comfort of their own home. "Wendy's is pursuing opportunities to bring our fresh, famous food to customers in new and exciting ways," the chain told USA Today. The chain also confirmed the patties are only for sale in Columbus and Denver, and did not confirm whether it would be expanding sales locations or how soon the patties might show up in other stores. Right now, the patties are being tested with the possible intention of rolling them out to more markets down the road.
Wendy's new patties might not save you any money
The 1-pound package offers four 4-ounce patties — but they run you $9. The caveat here is that you likely don't save any money by cooking the patties yourself. A classic Dave's Single, arguably the best burger on the menu, costs around $5.79 depending on location, so four would add up to $23.16 before tax. To recreate the Dave's Single at home, you need buns, ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles, cheese, sweet onion, lettuce, and tomato. After purchasing all of that from the grocery store, you're probably spending more than just ordering four from the fast food drive-thru.
Still, if you want the fun of grilling at home and the flavor of your favorite fast food burger, it's not a bad idea. Plus, compared to other pre-shaped ground beef patties at the store, the price is no different; most options run in the $8 to $10 range. Plus, when you're the one cooking, it ensures that your Wendy's burger is made fresh every time.