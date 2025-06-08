The Only 2 States Where You Can Buy Wendy's Beef In Grocery Stores

Wendy's made itself famous thanks to the clever marketing ploy of its square-shaped beef patties. While the chain offers plenty of other menu items today, from its famous Frosty to its spicy chicken sandwich, the brand is turning to what made it famous to expand in a new way: offering frozen beef patties in grocery stores. However, you can only find these new Wendy's beef patties in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colorado.

Wendy's is keeping the classic square patty look as it rolls out frozen burgers that people can cook from the comfort of their own home. "Wendy's is pursuing opportunities to bring our fresh, famous food to customers in new and exciting ways," the chain told USA Today. The chain also confirmed the patties are only for sale in Columbus and Denver, and did not confirm whether it would be expanding sales locations or how soon the patties might show up in other stores. Right now, the patties are being tested with the possible intention of rolling them out to more markets down the road.