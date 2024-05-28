The Best Method For Grilling Thick Steaks Without Burning Them

Grilling is a discipline full of little hacks and helpful tips, but it's also one replete with possible small errors or mistakes that can make the task more tedious than it should or could be. From avoiding the grilling mistake that makes your cooking time longer to making sure you're not making any errors before even lighting your grill, there are methods out there for making your grilling experience as foolproof as possible. But does this frame of mind apply to the meat you're grilling as well? Luckily, there are excellent hacks for best grilling your meat, too, including even the thickest cuts of beef.

A thick-cut steak can be a daunting grilling challenge to the uninitiated. How do you get a good texture on the outside while also cooking the center of the piece to your desired doneness, all while avoiding overly burning your steak? The secret lies in cooking thick steaks off to the side of the grill, away from your direct heat source. Grilling them with indirect heat will allow the steaks to cook slowly. And once they nearly reach your desired level of doneness, you can simply transfer them to a direct heat source in order to finish the process with an excellent crust.