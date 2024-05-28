The Best Method For Grilling Thick Steaks Without Burning Them
Grilling is a discipline full of little hacks and helpful tips, but it's also one replete with possible small errors or mistakes that can make the task more tedious than it should or could be. From avoiding the grilling mistake that makes your cooking time longer to making sure you're not making any errors before even lighting your grill, there are methods out there for making your grilling experience as foolproof as possible. But does this frame of mind apply to the meat you're grilling as well? Luckily, there are excellent hacks for best grilling your meat, too, including even the thickest cuts of beef.
A thick-cut steak can be a daunting grilling challenge to the uninitiated. How do you get a good texture on the outside while also cooking the center of the piece to your desired doneness, all while avoiding overly burning your steak? The secret lies in cooking thick steaks off to the side of the grill, away from your direct heat source. Grilling them with indirect heat will allow the steaks to cook slowly. And once they nearly reach your desired level of doneness, you can simply transfer them to a direct heat source in order to finish the process with an excellent crust.
Be patient with thicker cuts
It may be tempting to throw your steaks directly onto your scorching grill — the sound of a sizzling grilled steak is definitely satisfying. And while this might be the case with many great cuts of steak, patience is key when your steak happens to be on the thicker side. You'll want to set up your grill so that you have two distinct areas: A direct heating spot and an indirect heating spot.
The majority of your steak's cooking time will be on the indirect source if it's a thick cut, and you can use a meat thermometer to gauge the doneness of the meat while it's cooking. Yes, this will take longer than usual, since your meat is cooking at a lower temperature. But when done this way, you have far greater control over how rare or well-done your steak becomes. As the meat approaches your desired doneness (a good anchor point is when it's about 10 degrees Fahrenheit away from the goal temperature), move your steak to the direct heat source. This intense heat will caramelize the outer part of the steak and form a crust. Essentially, this is a method of reverse searing – in this case, one utilized to get the perfectly-done, thick-cut steak.
How to get the most out of your steak
As you're probably well aware by now, grilling is a multifarious process, especially when it comes to thick cuts of beef. Now that you know the proper grilling method for thick steaks, your life on the grill can get a little bit easier, and you can cater to anyone's desired level of doneness. But the secrets of masterful grilling don't just stop at the grill itself.
As experts will tell you, preparation is key when it comes to a perfect grilled steak. This includes proper seasoning (making sure you always season from about a foot away) and allowing your meat to reach room temperature before it hits the grill. As well, it should be known that it's absolutely vital to your grilling success that you let your finished steak rest for a few minutes before cutting into it. For thick steaks, you'll need to let them rest for a little longer, but this ensures that your steak is as delicious as it can possibly be once you cut into it. With these tips in mind, you're ready to expertly tackle any kind of steak, no matter how thick or intimidating it may be.