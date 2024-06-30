10 Unexpected Foods You Should Be Grilling
Barbecue is a verb and a noun, and it's practically a way of life for some of us come summer time. The weather is getting warmer and 'tis the season to gather your family and friends outdoors and grill. But who wants to cram into the kitchen with a hot stove on when you can fire up the barbecue and hang out in the backyard? Or grab your portable grill and head for the park, the beach, or the woods and enjoy your next meal in nature. Some grills cost thousands of dollars, while others are as simple as popping a grate over an open fire. While you're considering which barbecue is right for you, why not consider the wide range of foods you can cook on them too?
Sometimes nothing beats the perfect burger or hot dog cooked over a campfire, but you may be surprised how many different things you can actually cook on your grill. There are even TV series on Netflix dedicated to barbecue masters — check out "Chef's Table BBQ" for some serious, mouthwatering inspiration. But while there are many grilling techniques to master, you don't have to be a pitmaster to grill up something wonderful. From meat and fish to fruits and vegetables, try something new this summer and serve up some delicious surprises along with satisfying smoky flavors at your next family cookout.
Up your grilling game with shellfish
For those who can only imagine meat when they think of grilling, it's time to try something new to satisfy your pescatarian friends. You can grill all manner of seafood, including shellfish. Start with shrimp first. It takes no time to grill up some easy shrimp skewers. Try prepping your next batch of grilled shrimp tacos with a quick spice mix.
When you're ready to level up, tackle some larger crustaceans like crab and lobster on the grill. And don't be intimidated by the thought of grilled mollusks either! Grilled clams are a fun addition to any barbecue. Place the clams right on the grill (or a baking sheet on the grill) and cover it, checking frequently to remove them when they pop open. Then serve with a melted butter sauce. Even oysters, often consumed raw, can be prepared on the barbecue. Shuck fresh oysters, careful not to spill out all the brine, and place them on the grates of your grill. Spoon a little compound butter into each one, and let them cook for a few minutes, taking in that gorgeous smoky flavor. Some folks add other toppings like breadcrumbs or cheese. You can dress them however you like, but sometimes when it comes to oysters, less is more. You'll want to grill them over white hot coals (or a very hot pre-heated gas grill) until they begin to bubble, and remove before they dry out.
Barbecue a beer can chicken
It might not occur to you to tackle a roast dinner on the barbecue, but you can cook larger cuts of meat as well as filets and skewers on the grill. Red meat enthusiasts with some patience and skill may have attempted a smoked brisket, for example. But for a slightly quicker and still impressive summer centerpiece, beer can chicken is the new classic that yields moist and flavorful meat every time.
Beer can chicken is like roast chicken done on the grill by placing a half drunk can of beer (definitely don't use a glass bottle) into the cavity of the bird and putting it on the barbecue. Using a can of beer to prop the chicken up releases moisture into the meat as the liquid boils and steams, and it also keeps the chicken skin from burning on the grates of the barbecue as the chicken sits atop the can. You can use many kinds of beer, but there are a few types of beer to avoid when making beer can chicken considering their stronger, more bitter flavors. That extra hoppy IPA is better left for drinking when the meal is ready. But ciders can be a nice fruity alternative to beer if you've got any gluten-free folks at the barbecue. The apple flavor pairs well with roast meat and you can double down with some applewood chips on the coals.
Pizza and sandwiches
If you've ever had fantasies of installing a pizza oven in your backyard, it may please you to know that your barbecue can do the trick without the thousand dollar investment. Get your grill hot enough and it can approximate the wood-fired oven. But there are mistakes to avoid when grilling pizza. You'll need to protect that dough either by brushing your grill with some olive oil and placing the pizza in a spot with indirect heat, or with a heat conducting layer between it and the grates. You can use a round metal baking sheet (if you don't mind sacrificing it to the flames), or invest in a pizza stone which takes a little longer to heat, but makes for a nice, even cook. Close the lid and the dough can bubble and crisp with a little char for a perfect grilled pizza.
You can also make toast and sandwiches on the grill. Bread quickly toasted over the fire and served with those buttery clams is as simple as it gets. Or go the extra mile and lean into the grill of your next grilled cheese. Take some thick slices and layer them with your favorite spreads and cheeses while you preheat the grill. Then pop it on the grates and close that lid for a low and slow cook that will melt ooey-goey cheese and give those signature grill marks. Grilled cheese on the grill may just be your new camping favorite.
Paella is perfect for a party
Paella is a flavorful crowd pleasing dish prepared with rice, saffron, and either seafood, meats, vegetables or a combination thereof. This traditional Spanish dish is perfect to feed a party no matter who's coming, as it's easy to modify for most dietary needs. Prepared by simmering short grain rice in sofrito and broth and nestling in your proteins and choice of vegetables, paella is typically made in a special wide shallow pan over a fire. But if you pop that pan on the grill and cover it, you'll lock in some bonus smoky flavor. You can even pre-cook your meats and seafood on the grill before adding them to the rice. The final result should be slightly crispy on the bottom.
If you want to prepare a fully Spanish culinary experience, why not throw a few chorizo sausages on the grill while it's hot? And for a vegetable side, you could make some pimientos de padrón. Padrón peppers are usually served fried and topped with flaky salt as a side dish or tapa. They're a small green pepper that is generally mild in flavor, but every once in a while, one or two in every bunch will be spicy. That's part fun part about eating them; you never know what you're going to get! Usually fried in hot oil, these sneaky little peppers will be tasty grilled on the barbecue as well.
Summer fruits shine on the grill
Juicy and delicate as they often are, fruits don't always make the list of grillable ingredients in everyone's mind. But barbecuing some fruit will seriously up your game and the spread of your next outdoor feast. The sugar in fruits will start to caramelize when they hit the hot grill. That mix of smoky flavor with the caramelization from a light char can take flavor to the next level. It can be as simple as popping fresh fruit on the barbecue for a few minutes, or you can build more complex flavors with some marinades.
There's nothing better than a ripe summer peach, except maybe slicing one in half and brushing it with melted honey butter with thyme before popping it on the grill for a few minutes. Succulent grilled peaches are the perfect accompaniment to grilled chicken or pork chops all on their own, or you can use them to build a grilled peach and burrata salad for a sumptuous side dish. Throw on a few slices of prosciutto and a sprig of fresh mint or basil...delicious!
Pineapple is a tropical fruit that pairs surprisingly well with grilled meats. It's also sturdy enough to take the heat of the grill. You can throw a few wedges or sliced rings of pineapple onto the barbecue, sometimes sprinkled with cinnamon. Grilled pineapple can sometimes be found at a Brazilian steakhouse. It's also commonly served with Tacos Al Pastor, and makes for a great salsa.
What's with the watermelon, though?
Perhaps the most surprising addition from the produce section, this summer fruit has become a grilling favorite. We've been sprinkling Tajín or crumbling feta over fresh watermelon for a long time, so it's nothing new to make a savory pairing with the sweet pink melon. But one vegan craze involves curing and preparing watermelon "steaks" for the grill. If you're looking for a vegan main, you might turn to cauliflower or mushrooms, but why not give this fruit a chance? You can substitute watermelon for steaks for your vegan friends, and everyone else will probably enjoy them too.
You can simply grill thick cut, dry rubbed wedges of watermelon, or spend a little extra time prepping the watermelon. Watermelon has a color and texture that lends itself to creating an impressive vegan meat alternative. But you'll need to remove some liquid from the fruit. First, take sliced watermelon and brine or marinate in a savory blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, and maybe some garlic, rice vinegar and sometimes miso or seaweed. Then dry it out in the oven to remove some of that signature water from the melon. The result has a nice sweet and savory umami flavor and bears a surprising resemblance to tuna. You can use your watermelon tuna to make sushi, poke bowls, or throw it on the grill for a seared "tuna" steak.
Grill all kinds of vegetables
Who doesn't love a grilled cob of corn or a fire roasted pepper? Cauliflower, portobello, and cabbage steaks are also incredibly popular as vegan alternatives to steaks and burgers, though any meat eater might enjoy one too. And there is practically no limit to how many vegetables can be cooked on the barbecue.
Smaller and more delicate veggies can still hit the grill as long as you know how to handle them. Skewer larger chunks of marinated zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and peppers to make vegetable kebabs. And if you want to make a mixed veggie side dish, you can use a grill basket to avoid smaller pieces slipping through the grates. Grill baskets are a great option for asparagus too, as their slender shape is prone to fall through to the flames. Just be careful where you position your vegetables, as they can easily burn right over a flame.
Tomatoes can also go on the grill. A charred whole or halved tomato is a tasty side to grilled meats, or fire roasted tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers can be blistered, peeled, and turned into a smoky Mediterranean dip like baba ganoush or shakshuka, or a homemade salsa. And if you want to grill sweeter tomatoes, you can try this hack from Giada De Laurentiis.
Yes, even lettuce can be grilled
If that all sounds standard and you're still not impressed, how about popping those leafy greens on the grill? Bok choy is usually served steamed or sautéed, but you can grill bok choy with a light char for a different approach to this nutritious vegetable. You can throw spring onions (also known as scallions) and ramps on the grill too, and even lettuce.
Take it up a notch with a grilled salad next. This grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe calls for grilled romaine lettuce as well as grilled chicken. When it comes to lettuce and cabbage, you won't want to grill individual leaves. Rather, cut a bunch of heartier salad greens in half or into large wedges and sear them quickly for a bit of smoky flavor and char. You don't want the lettuce to go fully soft, or your salad won't have any crunch. Cabbage, on the other hand, can be delicious when softened and caramelized or with a big char and a bit of a crunch.
Make a cup of coffee or tea
Have you ever been camping in the middle of nowhere and craved a strong brew? It's possible to make yourself a cup of coffee at a campfire. Okay, so the coffee itself isn't exactly barbecued (although it can be when incorporated into a marinade for smoky ribs), but the cooking method is all about the grill.
There are a few ways to do it, depending on how much equipment you want to pack. If all you've got is a pot, you can easily boil water and pour it over coffee grounds or a tea bag. You can hang a kettle over a campfire. Or you can pack a moka pot or a Turkish coffee pot for a stronger brew and place it right on the grates of your grill. Turkish coffee pots are small and portable, and the coffee grounds are brewed right in the pot and poured into the cup. This makes it a great minimal equipment option for a camping trip. With either method you'll want to place the pot in a spot with more indirect heat. Turkish coffee has traditionally been roasted in a copper pot in a pan filled with hot sand. You can give that a go next time you have a barbecue on the beach. Just be careful not to burn the coffee or you'll have a bitter brew on your hands.
Eggs, anyone?
There are a few ways to make your eggs on the grill. If you've got a grill and no stove, but you're worried about delicate foods coming into direct contact with the flames or slipping into the fire, then a cast iron skillet is your new best friend. It's a little heavy if you're backpacking for days, but car campers should definitely have one on deck. Cast iron can withstand the heat, and is the perfect tool for campfire cookouts. Fried or scrambled eggs, omelettes, bacon, grilled sandwiches, and many more can be prepared in a cast iron skillet.
But you can also grill whole eggs in their shells for a smoky alternative to hard boiled eggs. They take about ten minutes on the grill, and you'll want to rotate them part way to ensure an even cook. Grilled eggs are also a popular street food in certain parts of Asia. For example, Cambodian Grilled Eggs involve blowing the raw egg out of a pricked shell, whisking it with seasonings, and carefully returning the mixture to the intact shells which are then steamed before being skewered and roasted. If that sounds like too much work, you can bury raw eggs in the embers of your fire and let them slowly smoke for snack time a few hours later. Grilled deviled eggs can be made by lightly grilling the egg whites of hard boiled eggs on an oiled grill before adding in the yolk mix.