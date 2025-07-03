The Best Temperature To Bake Crispy Eggplant Fries At

If you're looking to switch things up with your homemade fries, you need to reach for a hearty eggplant. After all, it is one of the best vegetables that can be transformed into crispy golden fries. However, since eggplants naturally contain a lot of moisture, developing a perfectly crisped exterior while allowing the inside to cook until tender and tasty can be a challenge. No one wants to end up with a serving of soggy fries or ones that have been charred black and burnt. The trick to a successful serving of eggplant fries with maximum crunch is to bake them at the ideal temperature. According to Quentin Garcia, the executive chef of Thompson Palm Springs who also helms the in-house Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Lola Rose Grand Mezze, there is a "non-negotiable" temperature that ensures a foolproof serving of fresh eggplant fries. Garcia told Chowhound that you will develop the desired crispiness on the outside without the inside flesh turning into a mushy, slimy mess at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. "Anything less and you have a result of steaming sadness," says Garcia.

When you're ready to bake the eggplant fries, Garcia recommends that you "lay them out with space so there are no fry cuddle puddles" when doing so. Bake them for about 15 minutes or until the desired texture is achieved, brush them with oil for more crunch, and enjoy! So, the next time you're in the mood for homemade eggplant fries or are feeling inspired to switch up your fry game with different types of produce, whip up this chef-approved serving for a crispy and succulent treat.