The Vegetable You Need For The Best Homemade Vegan Cheese Sauce

Even without the use of heavy cream, cheese, or milk, vegan cheese sauce can still be thick, rich, and flavorful. Processed ingredients or fake flavorings are not needed here — we asked an expert about a fall-favorite vegetable that will do the trick. As chef Priyanka Naik, a cookbook author, TV host, and Food Network champion, tells Chowhound, "Butternut squash acts as the perfect cheese substitute for mac n cheese, nachos, and more."

This medium-sized winter squash has a slightly sweet, nutty taste, somewhat similar to sweet potato, but less starchy. Like pumpkin, it can be used in both sweet and savory applications, ranging from a simple roasted butternut squash soup to a spiced pie. Raw, the interior of butternut squash is hard, but when roasted, it breaks down to become very soft and creamy. The vibrant orange color of the squash also makes for a visually appealing sauce, much like a rich cheddar cheese-based sauce.

Store-bought versions of vegan cheese sauce are often made from cashews or other nuts, making them unsuitable for those with nut allergies. Other plant-based sauces and spreads contain additives and stabilizers that can create a funky texture, while some contain artificial flavorings or processed ingredients that may not be ideal for those who prefer something more natural. Plus, some vegan cheese sauces, while delicious, can be on the pricier side — for example, Primal Kitchen's dairy-free queso dip goes for $11. On the other hand, butternut squash is quite affordable at around $1.66 per pound. Ultimately, making a sauce with butternut squash will give you more bang for your buck and probably a better-tasting dish.