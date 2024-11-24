The Vegetable You Need For The Best Homemade Vegan Cheese Sauce
Even without the use of heavy cream, cheese, or milk, vegan cheese sauce can still be thick, rich, and flavorful. Processed ingredients or fake flavorings are not needed here — we asked an expert about a fall-favorite vegetable that will do the trick. As chef Priyanka Naik, a cookbook author, TV host, and Food Network champion, tells Chowhound, "Butternut squash acts as the perfect cheese substitute for mac n cheese, nachos, and more."
This medium-sized winter squash has a slightly sweet, nutty taste, somewhat similar to sweet potato, but less starchy. Like pumpkin, it can be used in both sweet and savory applications, ranging from a simple roasted butternut squash soup to a spiced pie. Raw, the interior of butternut squash is hard, but when roasted, it breaks down to become very soft and creamy. The vibrant orange color of the squash also makes for a visually appealing sauce, much like a rich cheddar cheese-based sauce.
Store-bought versions of vegan cheese sauce are often made from cashews or other nuts, making them unsuitable for those with nut allergies. Other plant-based sauces and spreads contain additives and stabilizers that can create a funky texture, while some contain artificial flavorings or processed ingredients that may not be ideal for those who prefer something more natural. Plus, some vegan cheese sauces, while delicious, can be on the pricier side — for example, Primal Kitchen's dairy-free queso dip goes for $11. On the other hand, butternut squash is quite affordable at around $1.66 per pound. Ultimately, making a sauce with butternut squash will give you more bang for your buck and probably a better-tasting dish.
Tips for making sauce from butternut squash
It's delicious, creamy, and healthy — but maybe the best part about butternut squash cheese sauce is how easy it is to make. Chef Priyanka Naik recommends three easy steps: "Roast butternut squash until tender. Then blend with nutritional yeast, salt, chili powder, and a veggie broth until smooth. Pour into a pot and simmer until thickened." If you don't have fresh squash, frozen butternut squash can also work in this recipe.
And that's it! With just five ingredients and less than an hour of your time, you can create a homemade butternut squash cheese sauce. This sauce isn't just for vegans or those who avoid dairy, either — it's a great way to serve veggies to picky eaters. It can secretly add a serving of vegetables when combined with pasta, like in the case of mac and cheese, or drizzled on top of nachos. Also, regular dairy-based cheese doesn't contain any fiber, but this sauce does; one serving of butternut squash contains 10% of your daily recommended intake of fiber.
The simple butternut squash sauce recipe can be jazzed up if you so desire. The sauce takes nicely to a variety of spices — try sage or the classic combo of garlic and onion. Amp up the spice by adding red chili flakes or your favorite hot sauce. If smoking food is your vibe, butternut squash can be smoked, or you can add liquid smoke instead to create a flavor more similar to aged cheddar.