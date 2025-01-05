Combine These 2 Powerhouse Sauces To Make One Astounding Condiment

On its own, soy sauce has myriad merits. It's perfect for dousing fried rice, tossing long noodles, or dipping gyoza dumplings. But it also has numerous applications as a savory flavor amplifier, whether added to scrambled eggs or blended in tomato soup for a deeper umami flavor. So, it's no surprise that soy sauce is an excellent ingredient when added to other sauces, like spicy peanut sauce or briny fish sauce. But there is perhaps no better accompaniment to thin, salty soy sauce than thick, nutty tahini. Tahini is a popular sesame spread that has its own useful applications in everything from baked goods to Mediterranean mezze platters. Creamy, earthy, and a little oily, tahini's slightly bitter edge works beautifully with soy sauce's bright tanginess, making the two the perfect pair for dressing up all kinds of dishes.

To combine the two sauces to make one powerhouse condiment, start with this simple ratio: 1 tablespoon of soy sauce to 1 tablespoon of tahini to 1 tablespoon of water. Tahini can be quite a thick paste, so the water works to both dilute the consistency of the sauce and to slightly mellow the strong flavors of both ingredients when whisked together. Continue whisking and adding water a tablespoon at a time to reach the perfect consistency for your cooking needs. A sauce for drizzling on your brown rice bowl or kale salad can be a bit thicker than your tofu or salmon glaze, for instance. Tahini is also a moisture leech, so it's a good idea to let your new super sauce sit for a minute after whisking to see if you actually need a bit more water.