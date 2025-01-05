Combine These 2 Powerhouse Sauces To Make One Astounding Condiment
On its own, soy sauce has myriad merits. It's perfect for dousing fried rice, tossing long noodles, or dipping gyoza dumplings. But it also has numerous applications as a savory flavor amplifier, whether added to scrambled eggs or blended in tomato soup for a deeper umami flavor. So, it's no surprise that soy sauce is an excellent ingredient when added to other sauces, like spicy peanut sauce or briny fish sauce. But there is perhaps no better accompaniment to thin, salty soy sauce than thick, nutty tahini. Tahini is a popular sesame spread that has its own useful applications in everything from baked goods to Mediterranean mezze platters. Creamy, earthy, and a little oily, tahini's slightly bitter edge works beautifully with soy sauce's bright tanginess, making the two the perfect pair for dressing up all kinds of dishes.
To combine the two sauces to make one powerhouse condiment, start with this simple ratio: 1 tablespoon of soy sauce to 1 tablespoon of tahini to 1 tablespoon of water. Tahini can be quite a thick paste, so the water works to both dilute the consistency of the sauce and to slightly mellow the strong flavors of both ingredients when whisked together. Continue whisking and adding water a tablespoon at a time to reach the perfect consistency for your cooking needs. A sauce for drizzling on your brown rice bowl or kale salad can be a bit thicker than your tofu or salmon glaze, for instance. Tahini is also a moisture leech, so it's a good idea to let your new super sauce sit for a minute after whisking to see if you actually need a bit more water.
More ways to iterate on this easy sauce
The power of this improved condiment is in its versatility. Whether you prefer a hefty kick of soy or a stronger sesame taste, the sauce can bring the best of both flavors to enhance what you're eating rather than overpower it. Plus, there are a million ways to iterate on the original ratio. If you prefer tamari or coconut aminos to soy sauce, feel free to swap either in. For a more powerful sesame flavor, a teaspoon of sesame oil will boost its nuttiness.
To add more brightness and acidity to the condiment, lemon juice is frequently paired with tahini, while lime juice is often intermixed with soy. The zest or juice of either citrus would work well in your super sauce if your dish could use a little brightness. A dash of rice vinegar would also add a nice tang while complementing the other flavors, though, like sesame oil, a little goes a long way.
When making a meat, fish, or noodle dish, fresh herbs are the perfect addition as a last step to your sauce. Parsley, cilantro, and basil can all add freshness without overwhelming the sauce. For a more defined herbaceous flavor, try a little bit of chopped dill or mint. Of course we'd be remiss not to remind you to add a little heat if it suits your palate, too, whether through dried red pepper flakes, chili crisp, chili oil, or sambal oelek. And finally, for a little extra creaminess, add a squeeze of Kewpie mayo to make your astounding sauce truly legendary.