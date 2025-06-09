Here's The Actual Flavor Profile Of Taco Bell's Bell Sauce

You can pair Bell Sauce with anything, whether you're dipping Nacho Fries in it or spreading a little on the inside of a quesadilla. However, the all new sauce recipe debuted in December 2024 alongside the Fire Ranch Sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce to accompany the 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget meal. Each box of nuggets comes with your choice of two of the three sauce options (or all three if you pay a little extra).

Each sauce offers a slightly different flavor experience, making it perfect for splitting a box of nuggets with a friend or doing your own taste test. According to Taco Bell fanatics online, the sauces aren't all that spicy despite the fiery names. But if you're looking for just a touch of heat paired with sweet honey, classic ranch, or savory tomato, any of these three will do the trick. However, the Bell Sauce is many regulars' favorite of the bunch. The nuggets are currently back on the menu after initially having a limited-time stay, and there's no telling how long they'll be there (although the Bell Sauce will likely stick around even after the nuggets are gone). So if you miss the boat, save some money and buy a bag of the best frozen chicken nuggets at the grocery store, stock up on Bell Sauce cups, and have a tasting flight from the comfort of your very own kitchen. Just be careful you don't hoard the sauce for too long — as it turns out, fast food sauce packets do expire.