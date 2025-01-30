The Best Way To Season Salmon For The Oven

Once you're ready to prep your salmon fillets, you'll have to decide what the best spices are for seasoning them. While you could add flavor with a dash of paprika or cumin, Robert DiGregorio has a few other options in mind to help your meal pop. "We find that simple seasoning like salt and pepper is best so the seafood can shine. Salt enhances the natural flavors of food and pepper adds some subtle depth," he says.

Plain additions like these allow the naturally earthy and rich flavors of the fish to shine in every bite and effortlessly upgrade your salmon fillets. If salt and pepper aren't enough for your palate, there are some other ingredients you could use to enhance your salmon. According to DiGregorio, adding a bit of sweetness to the mix is one of the best options. "A honey or brown sugar glaze are delicious," he says. "A teriyaki marinade is another go-to." You could also try a garlic honey sauce for a balanced punch of savory and sweet.

Once you've settled on a seasoning, it's time to slide your salmon into the oven and bake the fish according to your recipe. Then, once those fillets are cooked to perfection, remove and finish them off with some fresh bursts of flavor to bring harmony to the final plate. "If you finish it with a squeeze of lemon and some dill or parsley, the bright flavors and acidity balance out some of the richness from the salmon fat," DiGregorio says. It's really as simple as that.