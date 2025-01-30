The Best Way To Season Salmon For The Oven
Most chefs love salmon. Thanks to its versatility, salmon is a great choice of fish for a chef of any level to grab, elevate, and serve. From grilled to pan-fried, covered in warming spices to fresh herbs, there's just so much you can do with these succulent fillets. (And it starts with buying the best salmon at the store.) Out of all the ways you can dress up this dish, though, is there really a best way to season salmon for the oven? To find out, Chowhound talked exclusively with Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market.
Before you add a sprinkle of this or that to a fresh salmon fillet, DiGregorio suggests starting dinner prep by slathering those fillets in a beloved pantry staple. "It's best to apply a bit of olive oil and then season your salmon," he advises. While salmon is chock-full of fatty acids on its own, adding more oil all over the exterior is essential for one reason. "The olive oil helps the seasoning adhere to the fish and prevent the fish from sticking," DiGregorio says. So, if you don't want to add a shredded fillet to your plate, abide by this rule. According to him, completing these salmon prep steps in this order actually has more benefits than one: "Applying the seasoning before cooking ensures the seasoning can sink in during the cooking process."
Best spices for an oven-baked salmon
Once you're ready to prep your salmon fillets, you'll have to decide what the best spices are for seasoning them. While you could add flavor with a dash of paprika or cumin, Robert DiGregorio has a few other options in mind to help your meal pop. "We find that simple seasoning like salt and pepper is best so the seafood can shine. Salt enhances the natural flavors of food and pepper adds some subtle depth," he says.
Plain additions like these allow the naturally earthy and rich flavors of the fish to shine in every bite and effortlessly upgrade your salmon fillets. If salt and pepper aren't enough for your palate, there are some other ingredients you could use to enhance your salmon. According to DiGregorio, adding a bit of sweetness to the mix is one of the best options. "A honey or brown sugar glaze are delicious," he says. "A teriyaki marinade is another go-to." You could also try a garlic honey sauce for a balanced punch of savory and sweet.
Once you've settled on a seasoning, it's time to slide your salmon into the oven and bake the fish according to your recipe. Then, once those fillets are cooked to perfection, remove and finish them off with some fresh bursts of flavor to bring harmony to the final plate. "If you finish it with a squeeze of lemon and some dill or parsley, the bright flavors and acidity balance out some of the richness from the salmon fat," DiGregorio says. It's really as simple as that.