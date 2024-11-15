What's So Unique About A Green Michelin Star?
The world of Michelin restaurants is vast and fascinating. From the coveted list of restaurants with three Michelin stars to understanding the Michelin guide as a whole, there is a whole lot more to Michelin stars than initially meets the eye. Although most people know about Michelin's one to three star system, there are still other Michelin designations and honors that many are unaware of.
In reality, there is a type of Michelin star that can be assigned to restaurants outside of the one to three star system. Some restaurants have been awarded a green Michelin star, which is awarded based on sustainable practices. This award is given out annually to restaurants that push the forefront of what it means to be sustainable in the culinary world.
Restaurants can receive a green Michelin star for a number of reasons, all of which fall under the umbrella of sustainability. The specific types of sustainability can vary, however, regardless of the specific reason, a green Michelin star is always an indicator of a place that upholds both excellence in dining in combination with eco-friendly business practices.
Michelin and sustainability
Restaurants earn Michelin stars or get into the Michelin guide based on certain guidelines being fulfilled; green Michelin stars are no different. In order to get a green Michelin star, a restaurant must already be in the Michelin guide. A green Michelin star may then be designated as an indicator of good food quality and high standards for ethical culinary practices.
Sustainability covers a large range of ethical and eco-friendly practices. Some of the ways restaurants can qualify for a green Michelin star include working directly with farmers and growers, reducing or removing the use of non-recyclable products, and working with suppliers to reduce waste. Sustainable sourcing, like foraging, growing produce, or rearing animals can also earn a green Michelin star.
The green Michelin star is a fairly new addition to the culinary world. The concept was first introduced in 2020 and restaurants started receiving the award in 2021. Currently, there are 291 restaurants in the world with green Michelin stars.