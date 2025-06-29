The Cheeses That Deserve A Spot On Your Balkan Breakfast Platter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Morning meals worldwide come in many forms: From grilled fish and natto in a traditional Japanese breakfast to a bowl of pho in Vietnam. And another regional dining style worth paying attention to is the Balkan breakfast platter. The embracing template assembles fresh produce like cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers — often kept whole — as well as pickles, cured meat, bread, eggs, and cheese. The components are nibbled on separately, lending an open-endedness that recalls girl dinner. In fact, this platter-based dining analogously entered internet food culture via TikTok, with some citing it's a not wholly accurate summarization of actual Balkan dining habits.

Nevertheless, the Balkan breakfast is a balanced meal you should try. And a foundational element of the experience is the cheese, which not only lends protein, but a particular palate. Fresh and aged dairy products are an indispensable part of this region's culture, so selecting a traditional variety cements the meal's Balkan character.

And since this slice of Europe covers around a dozen countries, the diversity of cheese offerings enthralls. Whether you prefer your cheese fresh or aged, brined or in cream form, and with a variety of dairy bases, there's a fermented milk offering for you. So procure some tasty Balkan cheeses to complete your breakfast platter.