Feta Brine Is A Must-Have For A Top-Tier Savory Martini

Mixing a feta brine martini isn't difficult, but you will want to tailor the cocktail for the tastiest result. For one, it's best to reach for vodka as the spirit base. The more botanical nature of gin could interfere with the brine's funky, salty notes. As an unusual addition, let the brine stand out with its palate rather than the booze.

Next, there's the question of the vermouth, which dependably inspires passionate discussion among bartenders. You'll definitely want a dry bottle built to pair with vodka. Noilly Prat Extra Dry is as crisp as they come; it'll surely let the salty-savory notes shine. Alternatively, the ubiquitous Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambery is a martini favorite for a reason; it'll mingle with the other elements without overshadowing. You'll want to avoid blanc vermouth since its sweetness clashes with the drink's flavors. And botanical-heavy amber vermouths will overpower feta juice flavors.

And finally, there's the assembly. Martini ratios come malleable, and the flexible construction applies to this riff, too. Anything from the popular two-part vodka to one-part vermouth — or gentler 50/50 martini – will do. You'll want to shake it to get the cloudy suspension in action. And for a garnish, ode to the classic build, and throw in a Castellano or Kalamata olive, perhaps aptly stuffed with feta. Alternatively, match the drink's savory flavors with a pickled onion, marinated artichoke, or even a sprig of rosemary for a Mediterranean twist.