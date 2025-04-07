Feta Brine Is A Must-Have For A Top-Tier Savory Martini
The martini may mix up only gin or vodka with a dash of vermouth, but its potential riffs are endless. You could throw in an optional olive brine to make the martini dirty and call it a day, but there's also the potential for creative ingredient integrations. Unique martinis can involve everything from dirty pasta water to wasabi, so here's a particularly cheesy component for the mix: Feta brine.
Feta brine is composed of salt water, a liquid that serves to enhance the cheese's flavor, texture, and shelf life. Yet it's also a wondrous ingredient in its own right, with a complex, savory tanginess due to particles from the cheese. And it certainly belongs in a martini; the drink turns cloudy, creamy, and delicious. Full of salty and savory flavors, the palate's reminiscent of olive brine but with an extra milky touch. So hold onto this usually discarded liquid and craft a top-tier savory martini riff.
Build a martini riff around a feta brine addition
Mixing a feta brine martini isn't difficult, but you will want to tailor the cocktail for the tastiest result. For one, it's best to reach for vodka as the spirit base. The more botanical nature of gin could interfere with the brine's funky, salty notes. As an unusual addition, let the brine stand out with its palate rather than the booze.
Next, there's the question of the vermouth, which dependably inspires passionate discussion among bartenders. You'll definitely want a dry bottle built to pair with vodka. Noilly Prat Extra Dry is as crisp as they come; it'll surely let the salty-savory notes shine. Alternatively, the ubiquitous Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambery is a martini favorite for a reason; it'll mingle with the other elements without overshadowing. You'll want to avoid blanc vermouth since its sweetness clashes with the drink's flavors. And botanical-heavy amber vermouths will overpower feta juice flavors.
And finally, there's the assembly. Martini ratios come malleable, and the flexible construction applies to this riff, too. Anything from the popular two-part vodka to one-part vermouth — or gentler 50/50 martini – will do. You'll want to shake it to get the cloudy suspension in action. And for a garnish, ode to the classic build, and throw in a Castellano or Kalamata olive, perhaps aptly stuffed with feta. Alternatively, match the drink's savory flavors with a pickled onion, marinated artichoke, or even a sprig of rosemary for a Mediterranean twist.