What Types Of Cheese Are Considered Fresh?
Casual cheese aficionados: Maybe you've heard the term fresh cheese thrown around, but you're a little hazy on what it means. This is understandable, since there's actually a pretty long list of fresh cheese varieties out there. A few of the better known ones are (deep breath): mozzarella, queso fresco, halloumi, ricotta, crème fraîche, mascarpone, paneer, fresh goat cheese (sometimes called chèvre, although this term doesn't strictly refer to fresh versions of goat cheese), and feta (which is not the same as chèvre). Cream cheeses are also considered part of this group. These are just a few cheeses that fall into this category — there's plenty more out there. Side note: If you've heard the term soft cheese, know that it's often the same thing as fresh cheese.
Obviously, that list is pretty diverse, with cheeses coming from different cuisines and cultures. On the surface, there's not one quality that these cheeses share — there's a lot of variety in terms of flavor and texture. This means fresh cheeses aren't exactly interchangeable — you couldn't just substitute halloumi with paneer, a fresh goat's cheese, or mascarpone without likely making a mess. But scratch beneath the surface, and there are some unifying characteristics. Fresh cheeses aren't aged — they're packed up and ready to eat as soon as they're produced. This generally makes them lighter in flavor, with more of a creamy or milky taste, and sometimes tangy. You also need to eat them fast — they tend to keep for just a week or two in the refrigerator after opening.
How fresh cheese is made
Although they may look and taste different in the end, fresh cheeses are usually produced in a similar way. The process starts out with milk, to which starter cultures are added to thicken it up, sometimes called "ripening." Some home cheesemakers may use an acid like vinegar or lemon juice in place of those cultures.
As the ripening happens, the lactose aka sugars in the milk are converted into lactic acid. For some fresh cheeses, rennet (an enzyme that further solidifies the cheese) is added, although the softer fresh cheeses like cream cheese and some mozzarellas don't use this. The rennet makes for a denser final product. The milk is also heated during the process, but to a lesser degree than non-fresh cheese.
Many of the differences in fresh cheese come from the milk that's used at the beginning — for example, goat and sheep milk are usually fattier than cow milk, and goat milk in particular lends a more tangy taste. This is why goat cheese can give pizza a tangy twist. Some fresh cheeses are then stored in brine, which helps the cheese keep for a longer period, while also adding extra flavor. Feta is the most obvious one here, but mozzarella is often stored in a briny liquid too — although this liquid can also sometimes be just water.