What Types Of Cheese Are Considered Fresh?

Casual cheese aficionados: Maybe you've heard the term fresh cheese thrown around, but you're a little hazy on what it means. This is understandable, since there's actually a pretty long list of fresh cheese varieties out there. A few of the better known ones are (deep breath): mozzarella, queso fresco, halloumi, ricotta, crème fraîche, mascarpone, paneer, fresh goat cheese (sometimes called chèvre, although this term doesn't strictly refer to fresh versions of goat cheese), and feta (which is not the same as chèvre). Cream cheeses are also considered part of this group. These are just a few cheeses that fall into this category — there's plenty more out there. Side note: If you've heard the term soft cheese, know that it's often the same thing as fresh cheese.

Obviously, that list is pretty diverse, with cheeses coming from different cuisines and cultures. On the surface, there's not one quality that these cheeses share — there's a lot of variety in terms of flavor and texture. This means fresh cheeses aren't exactly interchangeable — you couldn't just substitute halloumi with paneer, a fresh goat's cheese, or mascarpone without likely making a mess. But scratch beneath the surface, and there are some unifying characteristics. Fresh cheeses aren't aged — they're packed up and ready to eat as soon as they're produced. This generally makes them lighter in flavor, with more of a creamy or milky taste, and sometimes tangy. You also need to eat them fast — they tend to keep for just a week or two in the refrigerator after opening.