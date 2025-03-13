Why You Should Try The Viral 'Balkan' Breakfast

Raised on buttermilk pancakes, sugary cereals, or bacon and eggs, Americans typically aren't accustomed to eating vegetable-rich breakfasts. Though we've begun incorporating healthier options like avocado toast and matcha overnight oats, we're still a long way from starting the day with a variety of fresh, raw vegetables eaten with a little bread and cheese as seen in the viral Balkan breakfast videos on TikTok. While it may not resemble a typical American breakfast, this smorgasbord-style meal offers up an assortment of different flavors packed with a bounty of vitamins and nutrients.

Although the trending videos are hardly representative of what everyone eats for breakfast in the Balkans, combining kitchen garden vegetables and herbs with flatbreads and young, brined cheeses like feta or halloumi is not uncommon throughout many Mediterranean countries, as well as in the Middle East. My Iranian father would often spend Saturday mornings breaking his fast with hot tea, and fresh, backyard-grown tomatoes and cucumbers wrapped in lavash with feta, torshi (Persian pickles), and sabzi — an assortment of herbs like basil, radish, mint, and parsley.