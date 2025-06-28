How Burgers And Fries Became A Classic All-American Combo

Whether you're planning an Independence Day cookout, a Labor Day bash, or are just craving the simple-and-satisfying combination of a burger and fries in your own kitchen, there are tons of ways that you can boost texture, flavor, and elevate your traditional plate.

First, start by getting your hands dirty. You should make burger patties on your own instead of going with the pre-formed version, convenient as they may be. If you're making burgers on the grill, it can be tough to ensure that they cook evenly. Using the simple hack of making a thumbprint indent in the middle of each patty can help ensure even cooking as the center of your patty begins to puff up during the cooking process. If you're cooking your burgers indoors, try the smash burger method for a super-flavorful, thin, fast-food-esque patty. You've likely heard that you should never smash patties with a spatula on the grill (it can dry them out), but in a cast iron pan on your stove top, it's a different story. Smashing your burgers with your spatula creates a thin, stackable patty that's a perfect canvas for your favorite toppings.

When it comes to topping your burgers, you can't go wrong with the classic cheese, ketchup, and mustard. Expanding your palate with new burger condiments can be fun as well — teriyaki sauce, for example, can infuse a super-savory taste, while peanut butter (seriously) can add an unexpected richness. No matter what you add, don't forget to include a side of fries.