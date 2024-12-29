This Simple Burger Hack Will Give You The Perfect Patties Every Time

Burgers are such a classic American staple that it can sometimes seem like they require little effort to pull off. The truth is, making a perfect patty demands attention to easy-to-overlook details. By learning a few tricks for forming ground beef into the most tender burgers, you can make sure you have the burger of your dreams every time.

One hack is to place a thumbprint in the middle of your patties before you put them on the heat. This prevents your patties from inflating into misshapen disks, and ultimately helps you avoid a dried-out finished product. There's simple science behind this strategy: As your meat cooks, it shrinks and contracts. When the edges do so, the center of your patty puffs upin response. The thumbprint hack prevents this phenomenon, helping your burger cook evenly. As it cooks, the indentation gradually disappears, leaving you a with a patty that's picture-perfect and cooked to the same level throughout.