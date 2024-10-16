The Reason You Should Skip Preformed Burger Patties

For all their ubiquity in the American diet, not to mention their place in world history with early iterations of seasoned meat, burgers are not as simple as they look. Mistakes when cooking your burgers seem to be about as abundant as actual recipes. With one wrong move, you could end up with burgers that are too dry, too bland, or too burdened by garnishes. And one somewhat surprising pitfall is to not even make the burger patties.

No, we don't mean skipping burger night all together. Like a lot of life's apparent shortcuts, you just might not fully know what you're going to get. In this case, buying premade burger patties could lead to ruinous results. Even outside the seriousness of allergens, which, of course, should be disclosed by merchants, let's take something as seemingly simple as black pepper that might get added to your patty. You know the potency of whatever's in your own spice cabinet. But you don't know whether whatever's been ground into those manufactured patties has lost all flavor or, on the flip side, is hotter than what you're used to. Now, are a few shakes of black pepper going to kibosh your burgers, ruin the cookout, and render you friendless? Only maybe! But the number of questions you'd have to ask for a complete picture of what's in those preformed patties might take almost as long as it would to just do the work yourself. So you may as well do the work yourself.