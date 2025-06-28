What Fish Has The Most Protein Per Pound?

Whether you're working to hit your macronutrient goals or you're just trying to reap the benefits of a higher-protein diet, fish is a healthy eating staple. Not all seafood is created equal when it comes to protein content, however. It turns out that the humble tuna fish actually packs more protein per gram than fancier, pricier types of fish. Both fresh and canned tuna can help you boost your daily protein intake. Fresh yellowfin tuna contains around 100 grams of protein per pound and canned tuna contains about 20 grams of protein per 5-ounce can. Salmon is a close runner-up as one pound of fish contains around 90 grams of protein.

When you're standing in the seafood aisle of the grocery store, you'll see that you have tons of options when it comes to tuna, and it's important to know what to look for when choosing tuna to find a can or cut that's the right fit for your taste buds and nutritional needs. If you're trying to increase the overall percentage of your calories that come from protein, it's important to understand the difference between tuna packed in water and tuna packed in oil. While water is a calorie-free packing method, oil can ramp up the fat and flavor, and may be a better choice if you're following a higher-fat diet.