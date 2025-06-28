What Fish Has The Most Protein Per Pound?
Whether you're working to hit your macronutrient goals or you're just trying to reap the benefits of a higher-protein diet, fish is a healthy eating staple. Not all seafood is created equal when it comes to protein content, however. It turns out that the humble tuna fish actually packs more protein per gram than fancier, pricier types of fish. Both fresh and canned tuna can help you boost your daily protein intake. Fresh yellowfin tuna contains around 100 grams of protein per pound and canned tuna contains about 20 grams of protein per 5-ounce can. Salmon is a close runner-up as one pound of fish contains around 90 grams of protein.
When you're standing in the seafood aisle of the grocery store, you'll see that you have tons of options when it comes to tuna, and it's important to know what to look for when choosing tuna to find a can or cut that's the right fit for your taste buds and nutritional needs. If you're trying to increase the overall percentage of your calories that come from protein, it's important to understand the difference between tuna packed in water and tuna packed in oil. While water is a calorie-free packing method, oil can ramp up the fat and flavor, and may be a better choice if you're following a higher-fat diet.
Elevate fresh tuna steaks with these tips
While you can always do the quick and easy method of eating tuna straight from a can to increase protein intake, there are tons of ways you can elevate tuna to create a well-rounded, protein-packed meal that tastes great. If you decide to go with fresh tuna, you'll find that the fish is super-versatile and easy to prepare. To add great flavor before hitting the heat, try dredging each side of your tuna steak in seasoning, without adding any additional moisture, to lock in flavors during the few minutes your tuna steak will spend on the grill or stovetop.
Homemade tuna poke bowls are an exciting way to highlight the natural flavors of tuna while also adding other nutrient-dense ingredients to your meal. You can also try spicing up fresh tuna steaks with harissa, a North African red chili paste that offers a smoky and spicy taste perfect for seasoning fresh tuna. Harissa can also help add more color to your tuna, which can help add even more of a bright pink hue to your sushi, poke bowl, or another dish that centers on a fresh tuna steak.
Take canned tuna to the next level
If you'd rather stick with the convenience of canned tuna, you'll find that you have tons of options for creating healthy, satisfying, protein-packed meals without making a trip to the seafood counter. Try amping up the flavor of a classic tuna salad by adding savory, aromatic notes. You can mix herbs like dill or basil into your mayo to add an unexpected hit of freshness.
Fresh produce can also help to upgrade canned tuna. Chop up red onions, celery, cucumber, and even some fresh jalapeño to add a touch of heat — but leave the seeds out unless you're looking for a super-spicy tuna salad. If you'd like to add some sweetness and an unexpected texture, follow Martha Stewart's tip to add chopped apple to your tuna salad. She prefers McIntosh and Gala varieties.
While mayo is the go-to method for transforming canned tuna, it's not your only option. Leaving mayo in the fridge in favor of creamy avocado can switch up the flavor of your tuna sandwich while offering a lighter flavor. If you find that the combo tastes a little bland, hit it with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a bit of extra seasoning. With a little creativity, you can make sure you're meeting your protein needs with delicious tuna all without sacrificing flavor.