Effortlessly Season Tuna Steaks With One Easy And Convenient Technique

At the risk of sounding like an old-timey infomercial, sometimes the simplest recipe's seasoning step can be a pain. We aren't even talking about the existential doubts instructions like "to taste" can evoke. No, when your cooking fat is heating in a carbon steel pan (oil is our go-to choice for tuna steak), and the fish still needs to be patted dry, we're more concerned with practical matters like how to get a nice, uniform coat of basic seasonings such as salt and pepper. As they say, there's got to be a better way. But one needn't be Georges Seurat or even a paid programming actor to achieve that beautiful, pointillist crust.

Tuna steaks, in particular, perform much better with a flavor dredge. When using only a salt shaker and pepper grinder to season, for example, it can be hard to get the right proportions and restaurant-quality finish that you're actually capable of. These just aren't precision instruments, so you'll have to make several passes to build the fine, cohesive layer of your seafood dreams. Instead, portioning your salt and pepper onto a dish, raking it all together with a fork to combine, and dipping the steak in the seasonings skin side up is a much easier and more effective method.