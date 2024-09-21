The Actual Difference Between Tuna Canned In Water Vs Oil

If you're not incorporating canned tuna into your diet, then you're missing out on one of the most inexpensive, nutrient-packed foods on store shelves. It's loaded with vitamins and minerals, but as with most store-bought fish, there are a handful of things to watch out for when purchasing it, including checking how it was caught and how it's stored. Canned tuna is either packed in oil or water, and the storage method does impact the fish.

Tuna that's stored in water is going to have fewer calories and less fat than the kind stored in oil. That's because oil is loaded with fats that infuse into the fish as it sits in the can. Tuna in oil has more than double the fat of tuna in water. For a standard 4-ounce serving, you can expect tuna in water to have only about 3.6 grams of fat, while tuna in oil will have 9.2 grams. This could especially make a difference if you're preparing tuna salad, which already involves high-fat ingredients like mayonnaise. But if you're going for flavor and aren't worried about fat content, the tuna in oil will be your best option.