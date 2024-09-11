What's The Best Tuna For Homemade Poke Bowls?

Sushi and sashimi grade are designations that let the consumer know the fish is safe to eat raw. But, strangely, there's no federal agency in the U.S. that determines which fish can be labeled sushi or sashimi grade — so if you see a label marking tuna as sushi or sashimi grade, that grade has been decided by the seller, not the government. Although it doesn't deal with the labeling, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does have guidelines for handling raw or undercooked fish. In the U.S., most fish that's served raw needs to first be flash frozen to kill any parasites. Yellowfin tuna is one of the exceptions, but if you do get it fresh, be sure it's sushi or sashimi grade and that you're buying it from a reputable source like a local fishmonger.

Even if you're lightly searing the yellowfin tuna for your poke bowl, it still needs to be sushi or sashimi grade. A light sear only cooks the outside of the fish, leaving the center still raw. And if it's raw, it really needs to be sushi or sashimi grade. Another bonus of choosing yellowfin tuna is that it tends to have less mercury — a neurotoxin that collects in fish — than bluefin tuna.