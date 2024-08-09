Martha Stewart's Crave-Worthy Upgrade For Tuna Salad

While apples might be the forbidden fruit in ancient literature, for Martha Stewart, they're the not-so-fancy fruit that turns a tuna salad sandwich into something phenomenal. Unlike star fruit or kiwis or any number of exotic sweet treats you'll occasionally find in the produce aisle each season, apples can be found in the grocery store all year round. Because of this, it can be easy to become complacent about what the simple, sweet, and crunchy apple does for the tuna sandwich, which is umami through and through. Stewart's addition of apples to her tuna salad, which she features on her website, serves some immediate functions. Although she does also include sliced celery in her recipe, her decision to cut up quarter-inch slices of apple and add them to her tuna salad recipe amps up the crunch and texture factors in the sandwich.

However, unlike the celery, which is salty and a little closer in spirit to the umami flavors found in the tuna, the apple falls on the opposite side of the flavor tree. In the same way that adding coffee to chocolate recipes makes a dish taste more like chocolate than the chocolate alone will, the sweetness of the fruit enhances the savory in the tuna by bringing in the fish's culinary opposite from a flavor standpoint. The sugar in the apples may even go as far as "turning on" the savory flavor, effectively making the tuna even umami-er, so to speak.