When it comes to breathing new life into outdated spaces, few designers are as inspiring as Joanna Gaines. With her keen eye for detail and her knack for blending rustic warmth with modern practicality, Joanna has become a go-to source for homeowners looking to remodel key spaces in their homes, especially the kitchen. Her overall approach to reworking these rooms proves that even the most time-worn spaces can be transformed into inviting, stylish, and functional rooms that reflect history and personality.

Joanna's signature style is a mix of modern farmhouse elegance, vintage accents, and thoughtful design, and through her various shows, she has helped redefine what it means to renovate an older kitchen. Instead of gutting everything and starting from scratch, she emphasizes honoring the bones of the space. Whether it's preserving original kitchen cabinets, restoring antique hardware, or showcasing aged wood beams, Joanna demonstrates that old elements can coexist beautifully with new amenities. So, whether you are restoring a 1940s bungalow or simply adding some old-world charm to a newer home, these are the 12 best tips we learned from Joanna Gaines for remodeling vintage kitchens.