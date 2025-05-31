Joanna Gaines' Backsplash Tip For Easy Kitchen Updates

Joanna Gaines' popular HGTV home makeover show "Fixer Upper" is great for picking up interior decoration ideas while watching the cutesy, conflicting tastes of the interior decorator and her husband, Chip Gaines. Fans of the show will know Joanna's love for tiles and how she weaves them into the airy, modern-rustic aesthetic she favors. Tiles are versatile, easy to maintain, and can be arranged to make an almost infinite number of patterns. For a cleaner look, Gaines uses subway tiles in neutral colors, which have multiple benefits when used as a backsplash. As one of the easiest surfaces to clean, tiles are a great backsplash material. The neutral colors, which can be either dark or light, have the added benefit of easily matching the rest of your kitchen decor, even if you update it or change up your crockery and cookware. Gaines' interior decoration ideas are as versatile as the tiles she favors and work equally well in homes of all sizes and aesthetics.

While a new backsplash doesn't have to be expensive, it needs to be hardy enough to withstand multiple scrubbings from all the food, oil, and fat splashes to which it is subjected. It also needs to be heat resistant, so if you're considering a peel-and-stick backsplash, there are pros and cons to keep in mind. Since it is on the wall and close to eye level, a backsplash is a surface frequently looked at and, therefore, needs to be pleasing to the eye. Fortunately, there are lots of great ideas for backsplash designs and materials to be had from the host of "Fixer Upper."