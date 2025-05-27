The Vintage Kitchen Design Trend That Can Bring Charm And Flexibility Back To 2025 Kitchen Design

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vintage has gone from being an old and boring necessity to the new counterculture. Wearing your dad's ancient T-shirts while collecting albums on vinyl is what all the cool kids are doing, and this sentiment is spreading to interior design trends, with mid-century modern styles going strong. One vintage kitchen trend that stands to make a comeback is freestanding furniture.

Everything but the kitchen sink was freestanding in the early 20th century. Kitchens had iceboxes instead of refrigerators, and small wood or gas range setups were in use before modern electrical ovens became prevalent. While appliances have improved, many of the same freestanding furniture designs from the past are still golden today. Items such as wine racks, cookbook shelves, and barstools are timeless home additions.

Freestanding furniture is anything that isn't mounted to the walls or floor of a room, such as tables and cabinets, and there are numerous aesthetic and organizational benefits to this kitchen layout strategy. The best part about freestanding furniture pieces is that they're easy to thrift or purchase new. You don't have to worry about damaging the walls or floors with complex installation processes, and freestanding furniture doesn't take much effort to rearrange or move, allowing you to take it to the next home without worry.