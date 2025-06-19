The Next Big Kitchen Remodel Trend You Should Strongly Consider
Kitchen hoods are perhaps one of the last kitchen appliances where a profusion of smart features hasn't become mainstream. It's not that they weren't available — GE unveiled the Kitchen Hub at CES 2019 with several features that are only now beginning to seem viable. The hood in question came with dual cameras so the user could take selfies or video chat, and also record what they're cooking on the stove. It also had Netflix, Spotify, and Google Assistant built in. Of course, at that time, this may have felt like a novelty, especially considering the almost $1,400 price of the smart hood. Now, you can buy the same product on discount for under $400, making it a more approachable purchase.
If you've got a connected home that runs on integrated smart devices, a smart hood can help bring the kitchen into the fold. What's important to consider is whether it will add value to your culinary adventures or become just another complication when a simple, "dumb" appliance might be better — one that, in this case, just sucks out cooking odors and suspended grease particles from the kitchen. On the other hand, a smart hood can inspire one to spend more time in the kitchen with inbuilt streaming apps, and even help with cooking. Smartphone connectivity is great for those who live on their own and want to ventilate their kitchen when they're not home. Smart hoods are now available with several degrees of smart features, so you don't need to get one that's too complicated for your needs.
Decide on the features you want in a smart hood so you don't get an overcomplicated one
If you're remodeling your kitchen, you'll likely upgrade some appliances as well. The best kitchen appliances earn their popularity not by having the most features, but by addressing a genuine need in the kitchen. More features can sometimes make an appliance susceptible to faults and costly repairs, like with the Samsung smart dishwasher, which you should avoid buying. While smart appliances are notorious for attempting to pack in every feature imaginable, often to offer better value than competitors, there are quite a few that limit themselves to practical functions. Take, for example, the Brano Under Cabinet Kitchen Hood with Voice/Gesture/Touch Control. The minimal smart features make this a cheaper option that still has the benefit of hands-free controls — something that's quite useful when one is cooking and might have greasy or otherwise occupied hands. Not having to repeatedly touch the hood also means you'll need to clean it less frequently.
If you want the app control and smart home integration benefits in a kitchen hood, consider the Samsung Smart Wall Mount Hood, which comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and costs about $600 for the 30-inch model. The hood syncs with the Samsung SmartThings app, which allows you to remotely control all compatible products through a single phone app. If you're doing a kitchen remodel, you could get compatible smart appliances; this smart hood automatically comes on when you turn on the stove if the latter is a compatible model. Of course, if you feel you don't need a kitchen hood, smart or otherwise, the most pocket-friendly way to ventilate your kitchen is through the window.