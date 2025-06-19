The Next Big Kitchen Remodel Trend You Should Strongly Consider

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen hoods are perhaps one of the last kitchen appliances where a profusion of smart features hasn't become mainstream. It's not that they weren't available — GE unveiled the Kitchen Hub at CES 2019 with several features that are only now beginning to seem viable. The hood in question came with dual cameras so the user could take selfies or video chat, and also record what they're cooking on the stove. It also had Netflix, Spotify, and Google Assistant built in. Of course, at that time, this may have felt like a novelty, especially considering the almost $1,400 price of the smart hood. Now, you can buy the same product on discount for under $400, making it a more approachable purchase.

If you've got a connected home that runs on integrated smart devices, a smart hood can help bring the kitchen into the fold. What's important to consider is whether it will add value to your culinary adventures or become just another complication when a simple, "dumb" appliance might be better — one that, in this case, just sucks out cooking odors and suspended grease particles from the kitchen. On the other hand, a smart hood can inspire one to spend more time in the kitchen with inbuilt streaming apps, and even help with cooking. Smartphone connectivity is great for those who live on their own and want to ventilate their kitchen when they're not home. Smart hoods are now available with several degrees of smart features, so you don't need to get one that's too complicated for your needs.