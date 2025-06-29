15 Practical And Stylish Kitchen Pantry Renovations To Try In 2025

There's been a rise in innovative pantry renovations over the past few years, and it's been exciting to see just how much can be done with this particular space. Gone are the days of simply stocking your shelves with dry goods and doing an annual scan of expiration dates to free up some space. Now it's all about creating a beautiful and functional part of your kitchen that can both increase your productivity and decrease food waste.

Kitchen renovations and design advice often focuses on the aesthetic elements, as well as the big ticket items like appliances and light fixtures. These, of course, are all important aspects of a beautiful kitchen, but we'd argue that the pantry deserves just as much attention and consideration. This zone might be less visible than your kitchen island, but a great pantry can boost a kitchen's design in a whole new way.

With this in mind, we've rounded up some great ways to renovate your pantry, whether you're blessed with a sprawling walk-in or you're dealing with a discrete closet tucked into the corner.