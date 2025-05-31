Why Using Round Containers In Your Kitchen Pantry Is One Of The Worst Ways To Organize

Whether your pantry consists of a free-standing cabinet with cereal boxes stacked on top or you have the luxury of a full butler's pantry, complete with an extra sink, proper organization is essential to managing it properly. In a smaller space, organizing can help you store more items, helping you use your little pantry to the fullest. In a larger space, organizing can help you create an inventory of your pantry items, ensuring nothing gets lost in the shuffle and expires before you can use it.

In either scenario, regularly decluttering your pantry and tracking what needs to be eaten first is the first step to creating a neat, tidy, and functional space. After all, if you're busy rifling through half-eaten bags of chips mingled with individual serving cereal boxes, it'll be hard to determine what ingredients you have when deciding what to make for dinner. Storing similar items together and decanting dry goods into uniform containers makes meal prep and grocery shopping a breeze.

Of course, not all storage containers are created equal, and opting for round containers rather than rectangular ones is one of the worst pantry storage mistakes you can make. Straight-sided containers use space more efficiently because they nestle together like puzzle pieces. Round storage containers take up more room and don't fit neatly into corners and tight spaces. A few decorative pieces on your countertop are perfectly fine, but for more utilitarian storage, it's cool to be square.