Why Using Round Containers In Your Kitchen Pantry Is One Of The Worst Ways To Organize
Whether your pantry consists of a free-standing cabinet with cereal boxes stacked on top or you have the luxury of a full butler's pantry, complete with an extra sink, proper organization is essential to managing it properly. In a smaller space, organizing can help you store more items, helping you use your little pantry to the fullest. In a larger space, organizing can help you create an inventory of your pantry items, ensuring nothing gets lost in the shuffle and expires before you can use it.
In either scenario, regularly decluttering your pantry and tracking what needs to be eaten first is the first step to creating a neat, tidy, and functional space. After all, if you're busy rifling through half-eaten bags of chips mingled with individual serving cereal boxes, it'll be hard to determine what ingredients you have when deciding what to make for dinner. Storing similar items together and decanting dry goods into uniform containers makes meal prep and grocery shopping a breeze.
Of course, not all storage containers are created equal, and opting for round containers rather than rectangular ones is one of the worst pantry storage mistakes you can make. Straight-sided containers use space more efficiently because they nestle together like puzzle pieces. Round storage containers take up more room and don't fit neatly into corners and tight spaces. A few decorative pieces on your countertop are perfectly fine, but for more utilitarian storage, it's cool to be square.
What to look for in square and rectangular storage
When reorganizing your pantry, determine the number and size of containers you'll need by taking stock of items still in their original packaging, such as cereal, snacks, dried pasta, rice, etc. Just because they come from the grocery store in cardboard boxes and sealed plastic bags doesn't mean that's the best vessel for them. In fact, decanting your food into an airtight storage container makes it easier to store and keeps it fresh for longer.
For items you purchase in bulk, be sure to get containers big enough to hold them all. If you have a 10-pound bag of rice, look for an airtight vessel that can hold at least half of that volume, then purchase two and store your rice evenly between them. If your pantry shelves are deep, look for wider containers. If they're tall, look for taller ones. Matching the shape of your storage to your pantry shelves' configuration will help you maximize your space more effectively.
Of course, not everything needs to be tucked away in a sealed container. Convenience foods like protein bars, individual servings of candy and sandwich crackers, or drink enhancement powders are already sealed and will remain fresh until opened, making airtight vessels overkill. Tuck things like this into plastic storage tubs or baskets so you can track how many are left and easily grab them when you're in a hurry.