Where 10 Previous Food Network Star Champions Are Today

From 2005 to 2018, dozens of contestants cycled through the 14 seasons of "Food Network Star" in hopes of becoming the next celebrity chef. And for a while, the network was churning out some major star power. Of those 16 champions (the first and last seasons had two winners), many continued to be a familiar face on the Food Network, either by hosting their own cooking show or being featured on others. But despite the premise of the cooking competition, winning "Food Network Star" didn't always guarantee a lengthy or successful television career. Because of this, there were some winners who ended up veering in different directions.

Below are the latest activities from 10 previous "Food Network Star" champions. Some of these names you might instantly recognize. Others might make you think, "Oh, yeah! I totally forgot about them!" So, read on to find out just what your "FNS" favorites are up to now.