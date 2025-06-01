We Tried All Three Flavors Of Guy Fieri's Waterloo Sparkling Water And Here Is The Best One

No stranger to consumable merchandise, Guy Fieri, mayor of Flavortown, launched his sauce line (Flavortown Sauces) in March of last year. However, his thirst for Flavortown-endorsed goods must not have been quenched with condiments, because he teamed up with Waterloo Sparkling Water for a trio of summer flavors. All "inspired by Guy's personal experiences," according to Waterloo's official website, the Austin, Texas-based sparkling water brand noted how Fieri's collaboration cans drew from the celebrity chef's memories from "summers along the boardwalk in the Northeast, a favored spot in the Pacific Northwest, and family fun in Mexico."

Lemon Italian Ice, Huckleberry Cobbler, and Spiced Mango Sorbet, respectively, round out the three aforementioned flavors, which come encased in a Waterloo printed aluminum cans, all of which sport a slightly more raucous design than Waterloo's standard schema. A toddler in sparkling water years, all of Waterloo's major competitors were founded long before Waterloo's recent 2017 release; La Croix (arguably the reigning king of bubbly waters) was founded in 1981,Talking Rain in 1987, and Poler dates back to the Gilded Age and first burst onto the scene in 1882. However new, Waterloo still sits amongst its more venerable peers and continues producing flavors that reach beyond more well-known carbonated waters. And with the unexpected partnership with the fun-loving television host and former chef, Waterloo seems to be signaling a potential growth in their once humble business, as it also introduced a line-up of mocktails within the past year.