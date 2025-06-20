Here's Exactly How Many Michelin Stars Wolfgang Puck Currently Holds

Wolfgang Puck may be a household name now, but before he reigned over a culinary empire of more than 100 restaurants, he was just a small boy in Austria, captivated by his pastry chef mother's cooking. Born in 1949, Puck began formal chef training at 14. He cut his teeth in prestigious French establishments, including Maxim's in Paris, the Hôtel de Paris in Monaco, and the three-Michelin-starred L'Oustau de Baumanière in Provence, before jetting to the United States in 1974.

It was almost a decade later, in 1982, when Puck launched his first restaurant in West Hollywood. Since then, he's fueled a fine dining revolution with his open kitchens, fusion flavors, and relaxed yet refined service, finding their way into eateries in cities including London, Budapest, Bahrain, and Bodrum.

So, how many Michelin stars does he have? Two – both for sites in his upscale steakhouse chain, CUT. The first CUT site, at the Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, bagged the award just a year after opening in 2007. The Michelin Guide promises it's not "pulling any punches when it comes to luxury." On the menu, you'll find top-notch beef alongside house-knotted pretzels, chilled seafood, and wagyu tallow French fries – a must order. CUT Singapore, at Marina Bay Sands, received a Michelin Star in 2016 and is recognized by the Guide for its quality steaks and flavors. His flagship, Spago Beverly Hills, had stars at one point but lost them in later years.