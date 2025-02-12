Do Any Of Bobby Flay's Restaurants Have A Michelin Star?

Although Bobby Flay is one of the most well-known chefs in America, none of his restaurants (at the time of writing) hold any Michelin stars. But they used to. His brief relationship with the prestigious Michelin Guide started at his second Mesa Grill restaurant location, in Las Vegas, which specialized in Southwestern cuisine. The restaurant earned one star back in 2008. Flay had several Mesa Grill locations, including in New York City and the Bahamas, but the Las Vegas location stood above the rest. Unfortunately, the honor was short-lived. Only one year later, Mesa Grill lost its Michelin star — not because it had it taken away from it, but because Michelin stopped publishing a Las Vegas guide. Every Mesa Grill location shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flay's restaurant empire includes several beloved spots, each with an excellent reputation. He first opened Mesa Grill in New York City in 1991, which was the foundation of his career. The Las Vegas location opened in 2004 at Caesars Palace, and although it had a star for only a year, the restaurant was a hit for over a decade. After its closure in 2020, Flay shifted focus to a new style with the high-end restaurant Amalfi, which opened in 2021 at the exact location. The restaurant offers fresh takes on traditional Italian dishes from the Amalfi Coast. Also in Ceasar's Palace, Flay opened Brasserie B, a classic Parisian brasserie serving fare like pastries, steak frites, and duck confit.

Flay has been particularly successful with his two burger joints, Bobby's Burgers and Bobby's Burger Palace, which have multiple locations throughout the U.S. Although his restaurants may not have stars, their popularity and continued success show that the Michelin Guide isn't the only judge of culinary excellence.