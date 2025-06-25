15 Unexpected Ingredients In Your Kitchen That'll Also Fertilize Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Farm-to-table is a great strategy for a fantastic meal, but table-to-farm can be equally beneficial for your garden. Some kitchen staples will help your harvest grow stronger and heartier, even those that you'd otherwise toss in the trash. When searching for the best fertilizer to use in your garden, some of these hacks may surprise you with unexpected ingredients.

We talked to Edwin Dysinger, expert gardener, and co-founder of the gardening planning app Seedtime, about how to use items from the fridge, pantry, and table to help in the garden. From deterring pests to adding nutrients to the soil, these additions allow even the most reluctant gardener to enjoy a bountiful harvest.

Many can be put directly on the soil, but don't overlook your compost pile as well when creating a rich fertilizer. In some cases, you can create a spray by diluting your fertilizing ingredient with water and taking it right to the plants themselves. From coffee grounds to salt (yes, salt), these are unexpected ways that you can boost the nutrients in your garden.