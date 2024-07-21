Review: The Mill Food Recycler Will Shrink Your Trash (And Your Bank Account)

Kitchen space can be oh so precious, yet there always seems to be a new gadget or gizmo that comes along to vie for that valuable real estate. But for every new device that earns a spot in heavy rotation like an Instant Pot and air fryer, there's the all too common purchase that had so much promise, but after a few lackluster uses, ends up being pawned off to family and friends or simply tossed away to make room for something better.

And then there's the Mill food recycler, courtesy of the brains behind the nifty Nest smart thermostat, that is in and of itself a waste disposal system. Though it resembles a standard garbage bin, albeit a snazzy looking one with a sleek white base and faux maple lid, there's plenty more happening than meets the eye. With promises of trash shrinkage, odor elimination, and eco-improvement, I decided to take the Mill (the recently released version 2.0, to be exact) for a few spins and investigate if it's worth its hefty price tag.

This review is based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.