The One Hack You Need To Peel Onions Faster And Easier

Let's face it: Peeling onions is a huge pain. It's as if each layer has conspired with the next to trip up your hands and make the whole process exceedingly frustrating. The papery outer layer never comes off in one piece. The thin membrane-like film sticks to the rest of the vegetable instead of coming off cleanly, and the remaining sheets can get slippery and tough to maneuver. But there's one simple hack you can use to peel onions faster and easier.

The tip, shared by recipe developer and food blogger Kate Ramos on Instagram, is genius, and it might make you ask yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" When cutting away the ends of the onion, you should avoid making cuts that go all the way through. This creates a sort of flap on the ends that functions as a handy pull tab. Pull and peel away to remove the outer layers of the onion.