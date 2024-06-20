The One Hack You Need To Peel Onions Faster And Easier
Let's face it: Peeling onions is a huge pain. It's as if each layer has conspired with the next to trip up your hands and make the whole process exceedingly frustrating. The papery outer layer never comes off in one piece. The thin membrane-like film sticks to the rest of the vegetable instead of coming off cleanly, and the remaining sheets can get slippery and tough to maneuver. But there's one simple hack you can use to peel onions faster and easier.
The tip, shared by recipe developer and food blogger Kate Ramos on Instagram, is genius, and it might make you ask yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" When cutting away the ends of the onion, you should avoid making cuts that go all the way through. This creates a sort of flap on the ends that functions as a handy pull tab. Pull and peel away to remove the outer layers of the onion.
What to do with your naked onions
This onion-peeling hack is far easier than the alternative, using your hands to remove the skins and peels, which typically just results in frustration as they come off in small bits and pieces. Plus, this way you're left with a shiny whole onion sans its wrappings. A peeled onion is a versatile and convenient base for a variety of dishes. One popular use for a whole peeled onion is a bloomin' onion, a deep-fried appetizer that is both visually impressive and incredibly flavorful (just ask any Outback Steakhouse patron). The onion is cut into a flower shape, battered, fried until crispy, and served with a tangy dipping sauce.
You can also use Ramos' tip to roast the onions whole. Simply drizzle the onions with olive oil, season with a bit of salt and pepper, and roast them in the oven until they are tender and caramelized. This method really highlights the natural sweetness of the onion, making it a delicious side dish or a complement to roasted meats.
Put those peels and skins to use
Because this peeling hack leaves you with (mostly) intact onion peels and skins, it's easy to repurpose them. One of the absolute best uses for onion peels and skins is to infuse them into your homemade stock or broth for a savory allium flavor. Save up enough skins by storing them in a zip top bag in the freezer and then toss them into your next batch of stock to steep. They add a nice depth of flavor and are easy to strain out at the end. Onion skins also add a nice boost of antioxidants and flavonoids.
You can also use those old onion skins to make homemade onion powder. Give them a wash, and be sure to thoroughly dry the skins before crisping them in the oven until they're nice and brittle. Let them cool, then grind the dried skins in a spice grinder or blender until they form a fine powder. Use the finished product as seasoning for soups, roasted vegetables, or anything you might normally use onion powder in. We all know onions as one of the most versatile ingredients. But now, by using Kate Ramos' peeling hack, the skins and peels can be used in a variety of other ways, too.