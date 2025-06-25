Are Sweet Baby Ray's Sauces Gluten-Free?

Sweet Baby Ray's sauces really are tried-and-true favorites in households across the country. We just can't get enough of it, whether it's slathered on ribs, stirred into baked beans, or used as a dip that just never fails to delight the taste buds. However, if you are gluten intolerant you have probably wondered if these sauces are safe for you to eat. We're happy to let you know that yes, most of them are.

However, it's not quite as straightforward as that. Some products in the extensive Sweet Baby Ray's lineup may contain gluten-containing grains. But don't worry, ingredients like wheat, rye, or barley will always be clearly written on the ingredient list, so if you see those words, put that bottle back and find another one. To make it all even easier, Sweet Baby Ray's sauces that don't have gluten in them may also be labeled "gluten free" on the front of the bottle. However, this is only if they have met FDA standards and, as of the time of this article being written, the company is in the process of updating these labels. So the process of checking should become even easier in the near future.

However, even if a sauce looks safe from the bottle alone, it's often good practice to contact the company directly if you're in any way unsure, especially if your sensitivity is high. And if you would rather not risk it, making your own barbecue sauce is also an option, because after all, the perfect homemade barbecue sauce is all about customization.